Waiting for the next massacre

Last week, the headlines of most news platforms from Monday, 23rd to Sunday, 29th November, presented the gory details of a nation in blood-soaked turmoil.

The blood flow is symptomatic of leadership failure, crass incompetence, tactlessness and cluelessness. Just take a sample of the headlines: “66% of Nigerian rural children can’t read or write – FG”. “Give us powers to prosecute terrorists – North-East Governors”. “Gunmen killed Ondo monarch, Olufon of Ifon”.

“IGP enjoins Police to be civil in discharging duties”. “Explosion at Bayelsa oilfield cuts Agip’s output by 30,000 barrel per day, says ENI”. “FG’s inactions cause of Niger Delta hostilities, environmental problems – Diri”. “Why Buhari may set Nigeria on fire – Wike”.

“Nigeria risks losing $493m paid to procure fighter jets, Senate cries out”. “Nigeria ranked third most terrorised country in the world”.

“North, now worst place to live in Nigeria – Sultan”. “Nigerian Government will open land borders soon, says Finance Minister (as if they were ever shut).”

“Nigerian Military promotes senior officers to next levels.” “Police rescue 19 persons from kidnappers in Kwali axis of Abuja”. “Kidnappers abduct 8 Unilorin bound travellers, demand N10m ransom”.

“Maina stole N14bn through 66 accounts – EFCC alleges”. “IGP: #ENDSARS protests targeted at removing Buhari” (first class eye-service). “43 (110) farmers slaughtered in Borno”. And many other disturbing headlines that typify the sickening state of the Nigerian skewed federation under the “able” supervision of President Buhari.

While the Nigerian Military and its apparachik were clinging glasses in Abuja to celebrate those that were newly promoted, Boko Haram insurgents were having a field day in Zabarmari rice farm in Borno State, slaughtered over 100 farmers as claimed by the United Nations.

The earlier report of 43 increased to 110 when some persons were declared missing and later found to have been mauled down. Just imagine the process and act of slaughtering human beings, the hours it will require, yet, no resistance from the Buratai-led Army to halt the pogrom. Imagine the casualties recorded in just one fell swoop, yet, someone will tell me, that we have Service Chiefs in Nigeria, arrant nonsense!

Why have lives become so cheap and worthless that bloodletting has now become a way of life, in a government headed by an ex-General? How? How? How can we contextualise it? Only few days ago General Buratai clocked 60 years, 41 of which he has spent in the military, and I read a praisesinging article on him.

What a shame. Where is General Buratai’s capacity? The response of President Buhari also exposed his frustrations, that he has given the Army the required support, he could not possibly understand the lapses. Put the blame on the door-step of President Buhari, because he has refused, against popular opinion and logic of engagement, to fire these tired and fatigued Service Chiefs. When farmers are killed in that huge numbers, it sends the message of fear in the minds of others.

The multiplier effect it would have on other farmers and general productivity of food crops, will become debilitating in a matter of months. When the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, raised the point that the North has become the worst place to live in, he was boldly stating the obvious.

A retired General with combat experience, the Sultan was reminding those in authority to pick up the gauntlet and confront the evil of insecurity that has put us all in a quandary.

As Nigerians, not just of Northern extraction, we have become endangered species at a time of economic dislocations, COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, and growing unemployment across the land. In the midst of these halitosis, the government spiced up our collective sufferings by increasing pump price of petroleum and electricity tariff.

This has also brought its own burden on a citizenry that has been overstretched by poor economic indices and realities. The Buhari presidency, rather than retool and overhaul its security architecture, prefers to retain the services of Service Chiefs to the consternation of all.

Only a few days ago, Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman eulogised his principal, in borrowed robes, about his so-called exploits in procuring military hardwares to confront insecurity.

While General Buratai’s Crocodiles are “smiling” and Pythons are “dancing” in the Southern part of the country, Borno indigenes nay Nigerians, are mourning and shedding tears of anguish over the massacre that befell their farmers.

Ditto for banditry and kidnapping that have continued to ravage the North with perfunctory ease. Yet, you hear very disturbing declaration that Boko Haram has been degraded, whatever that means. We need to call a spade by its true name; a spade.

President Buhari has failed monumentally in providing leadership at a most chequered period of our trajectory as a country. He has promoted failure to ridiculous level and tolerated indolence to dizzying height.

Under President Buhari, the country’s blood-letting profile has been most prolific and no sign of abating any time soon. When you have a chief executive who marries his table and chair so romantically without going out to inspect the performance of his workers in the various offices of the company, this is what you get.

Leadership is the magic that produces result. Leadership is an attitude and a state of mind. Leadership is the difference between performance and failure.

A country like Nigeria that has become the third most terrorised nation in the world, can only wish for 2023 to come like yesterday, so we can put this disastrous leadership behind us and generate new paradigms to confront our peculiar problems.

We cannot be mourners in our country, not as a result of our date with death which is the ultimate end of man, but as a consequence of inconsequential leadership rendition that has failed on all fronts to respond to the challenges before us. What explanation will General Buratai and his colleagues tell us in the face of this latest carnage?

Where were the soldiers at the time of this incident? Oh, farmers didn’t get clearance to go on the field? Godless felons! Are the gallant soldiers being paid their allowances as and when due?

Are they being motivated and promoted at the rightful due date? I have said it repeatedly that the Service Chiefs have no business enjoying the coziness of their offices in Abuja, with siren blaring escorts, when the nation is bleeding on all fronts in North-East and elsewhere.

Buratai and his colleagues should relocate to the North- East to confront this hydra-headed insurgency that has become a bone in the throat. Nigeria is drifting apart on a daily basis.

After the #EndSARS protest, what an Inspector General of Police could tell a befuddled nation was that, the protest was targeted at the president. How disingenuous! What the protesters complained about are still very much with us: Police brutality and a host of other untoward conducts that easily make Police appear barbaric and crude in carrying out its statutory responsibility.

When public officers cannot speak truth to the constitution, it explains the reason why we have been victim of our own inadequacies. Does President Buhari own Nigeria more than anybody?

The answer is no. He was elected to represent the 200 million Nigerians as a president that aggregates our collective sufferance. If he fails in his responsibilities, as he has done woefully thus far, it is our place to call him to order. Nigeria’s present biography is riddled with bullet wounds and drained in blood. Every chapter you read stares you in the face with biles and gory themes.

Every page you open is littered with tales of kidnappings, banditry, insurgency, armed robbery, internally displaced persons, poverty, hunger, insecurity and economic displacements.

These are the stories that you get in our biography, presently authored by President Buhari, the “father” of the nation; reticent, taciturn, and permanently holed up in the inner sanctuary of Aso Villa.

When meetings are to be held virtually, we expose our national secrets to the domain destination of the virtual platforms. We tell the world our history and get easily frightened when truths confront us.

The biography is not just written with blood ink, it is soaked in blood and tells a story of incompetence, lack of capacity and cluelessness. It is like just rambling about in the forest of ideas without any discernible destination.

Today, we hear news of degrading Boko Haram, tomorrow, Boko Haram comes more forcefully to wreak havoc. A war driven by deceit and propaganda cannot be won by deceit and propaganda. We need to tell ourselves the home truth; the experimentation has to stop. Retire the Service Chiefs and let us have a new thinking to rejig tired brains.

When we sacrifice truth and honesty for so long, we embrace lies and deceit as the normative order. That has become the operative style of a dithering government running amok on our vineyard.

