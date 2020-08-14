Waiting for the return of Bayelsa diagnostic Centre

It was inaugurated with aplomb in 2018. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the early visitors who bore testimony to the quality of medical facilities at the Bayelsa Diagonistic Centre. Less than two years after, the facility is shut down for reasons nobody is sure of. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports on the facility that is now in limbo

All over the world, the health sector is one of the sectors in life that is given a high priority. Ironically, it is not so in Nigeria like it is done in other parts of the world. That has been one of the reasons why Nigerians run abroad each time they have any health challenge.

Ironically, they do some of the health trips with the nation’s wealth to the detriment of the poor masses that voted them in. Thanks to the Coronavirus that made it almost impossible for such health trips for more than seven months now, at least, making it possible for governments to go back to the drawing board to invest more in the health sector. Going down memory lane, as at 2018, the budget for health in Nigeria was N340.45 billion; in 2019, it was N315. 62 billion while in 2020, it is N186 billion in addition to the N500 billion earmarked to fight COVID 19 pandemic.

In Bayelsa State, the state had placed a high priority on the health sector, bearing in mind that most of the communities are Riverine, even though there are still challenges associated with that; most of the health centres there are not functional because the health personnel sometimes refuse to go to the hinterlands.

They prefer to remain in the Yenagoa metropolis which has really deprived the locals of access to good medical care although the Executive Secretary of Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bekesu Martins, had said in an interview before that he doesn’t allow anybody to reject any place of posting. The state had earmarked N6billion for the health sector in 2019, while it earmarked N1.75 billion for health in 2020 before Governor Douye Diri reviewed the budget. But in all, the state government always places high priority on the health sector although some of the budgeted monies go into individual pockets.

Hence, in this 2020, the year of Coronavirus, it was only N1.57 billion that was earmarked for health in the state. Yet, the medical facilities didn’t adequately function because of Coronavirus like at the Dietta Koki Memorial Hospital where skeletal services were rendered. At the Diette Koki Memorial Hospital, Yenagoa, recently, a source told this correspondent:“You want to see a doctor at this time. Come back tomorrow.

That was around after 12pm. “We have exceeded our number for today. You can come back tomorrow. We see only 50 people daily. “If you are not able to be among the 50 people for the day, the doctor will not see you. Before 7.30am everyday, the 50 persons are complete. If you come here by 8 o’clock, you won’t be seen by any doctor. “If you are a case for emergency, you go to emergency. We are doing this because of the Coronavirus. We see only 50 persons every day and other persons go back and come the next day. “The coronavirus has also affected the number of persons doctors see on daily basis.”

The Federal Medical Centre was not different as even the medical personnel at a time stayed away from the hospital. A visit to FMC Yenagoa by this correspondent showed everywhere deserted while almost all the departments were closed down except for some few nurses that were around. Dr. Ebimobowei Nathan Onini, the senior registrar, department of internal medicine of Federal Medical Centre said: “We are facing a lot of challenges. There is dilapidation of the health system. So, we don’t have facilities.

Manpower is grossly depleted and then, no adequate training.” In all, these health facilities were partially opened during the COVID-19 pandemic but one of the supposed medical facility in Bayelsa State, the Diagnostic Centre that once hosted the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been under lock and key for some months now.

Ironically, nobody seems to know what actually happened to the facility that came to life around 2017. Those that spoke did that in strict anonymity. Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre was once a state of the art facility that was supposed to offer world class diagnostic services. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had commended the facility,saying the equipment there were of high quality. He said during his check up at the centre in August 2018 that, “The same things you can get anywhere in the world are available in Bayelsa. Why do you have to travel? Wherever we get best practices, let’s spread it.

“When I was here in February, I saw the standard of the facilities that could be used by all Nigerians. There is no need for us to go to Dubai, United Kingdom or America for medical checkups. “I went through all the medical checks that I would normally have gone through anywhere. The eye, the mouth, the head and the doctor showed me what my brains looked like. “The cost is reasonable and the services are superb. So, whatever people are going to Dubai, India, America, UK, Saudi Arabia for, is here in Bayelsa.”

Coincidentally, Professor Ebitimitula Etebu, the then commissioner for health, who is presently the Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University that supposedly inherited the Diagnostic centre as the Vice Chancellor once told South South Focus that the facility was functional. Oye Onifade, a veteran lawyer was heading the unit before it went under lock and key. Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre was offering world class laboratory facilities with record time results that were read and recognized internationally with a group of highly qualified professionals.

The centre deployed cutting edge technology for laboratory and radiologic diagnostic services. With advanced technological imaging modalities and competent workforce, their Radiology department houses a Toshiba Vantage 1.5 Tesla MRI and digital X-ray systems that were superb. In cardiology, the centre had a well-equipped cardiac department for performing resting and stress ECG (TMT test) along with 2D Echocardiogram by well trained professional medical staff. The endoscopy suite is equipped with the latest Olympus Evis Exera 111 endoscope with dynamic features, including excellent Narrow Band Imaging (NBI), which has a close and dual focus.

In optometry, the centre was dedicated to helping its clients by improving and maintaining their vision through the cuttingedge diagnostic and surgical techniques for all vision impairments and abnormalities. The centre’s wellness package is all encompassing to provide a comprehensive health assessment and holistic view on the client’s health status. When South South Focus sought to know what really went wrong, a source from the Bayelsa State government said: “A consultant was hired to run that place like Public Private Partnership but from what I gathered, the consultant maybe, was not comfortable with that arrangement.

“Because they were not comfortable with the arrangement, they started withdrawing until they withdrew and they didn’t tell anybody. They said government was owing them some money. “They are depriving the state of the use of that facility. It will be sorted out. It is possible that the government is exploring ideas to get the place back on track.” Also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Apoku, said that people were working there which was not true. He said: “Go there and ask. There are people there. People are working. It is not true that the place has been under lock and key. It is because of the COVID-19.

They are doing skeletal services.” A n o t h e r source from the university said: “We have some issues because of the contractual arrangement the former government had with the management of the centre. “It was a PPP arrangement. So, there are some issues but by law we are to inherit it. I don’t know anything about them. “That place is supposed to be a hub for health activities but they have just messed up the place. That is how government things used to be. “Had it been that the place was under the management of BMU from the beginning, it wouldn’t have been like that.

We were yet to take over the place before it was closed down. If we had taken over, I would have known.” An administrative officer at the Diagnostic Centre, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said on the telephone that; “Please I don’t know anything.” He quickly cut the phone call. Tokpo Coronation, a concerned Bayelsan had written on his Facebook wall that the closure of the Bayelsa State Diagnostics Centre calls for investigation. He wrote: “For some time now, the Bayelsa State Diagnostics Centre has been closed down. Well-meaning Bayelsans have raised issues with the closure of the facility which had become a reference laboratory in the state for various types of tests and diagnosis. “The sudden closure of the facility barely three years after its commissioning is to say the least, befuddling and suspicious. “It is on this note that I also lend my voice to ask why the Diagnostic Centre has been closed. We need immediate clarification from the state Ministry of Health.”

