Waiting game continues on Anam-Otuocha- Kogi-Abuja project

This year’s flood disaster in Anambra State and its neighbouring states, no doubt, painted the picture of hopelessness among the affected communities within the coastal lines. It is however not strange that every year, the Anambra North Senatorai District and its Kogi and Enugu kits and kin pass through the crucibles while managing the much they can to protect what is left of their farms and household property. As the flood receeded in those communities, the sad and gory pictorial of the poor state of the Anam- Otuocha- Kogi – Abuja Federal Road has been brought into sharp focus.

When this reporter visited the abandoned road project recently, he was greeted with public outcry of rustic villagers, who lamented that the area appears not to be part of the country called Nigeria. Pa Odiari Menkiti is about 80 years old when this reporter visited his homestead and was too apprehensive to welcome strangers. Attampts to even have a picture of him was turned down for fear of tax collectors coming to ask for his payment. “No I don’t want pictures my son before those uniformed people start to come to my house and I don’t have money to pay the tax.

“They always come here when the flood is gone but during the flood, they will not come and what worries me is that government people see our roads and do nothing about it. “All they want is money and more money and no good roads for our people; is it fair?” He asked.

The road project has remained a constant guest to successive budgets in the country’s appropriation bills and funds are also budgeted annually, yet, the road is still to be completed. The N 2.7 billion project was awarded in 2009 to the Niger Cat Nigeria Ltd and the contractor mobilized to site only for the project to be abandoned that year. Before the abandonment, the then member of the National Assembly representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Dr Tony Nwoye, had made efforts to secure the approval of the sum of N 1. 8 billion for 2009 fiscal year.

It is not clear if the above sum was actually released as the project remained in the state of disrepair while the contractor could not be found. In 2017, the sum of N800 million was also approved while in 2018, the sum of N1 billion was also appropriated but it remained a tale of same old song. Just recently, there appears to be hope for the communities in the area following the addition of the sum of N200 million to the project in the 2021 appropriation bill through the instrumentality of the current member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe .

This is coming seven years after the award of federal road contract for Otuocha- Anam -Nzam – Innoma – – Iheaka- Ibaji- Ajegwe by the Federal Government . It would be recalled that the project was first included in the budget and flagged off by the regime of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo but was not executed. The N200 million approval was contained in the budget Registration number ERP12154694 and recorded in pg:1263 of the 2021 national budget following a motion moved by Hon. Obidigwe on the 9th day of June, 2020, where he lamented on the need to include the rehabilitation of the road in the 2021 budget, adding that when completed, it shall serve as the shortest route to Abuja from any part of Anambra and its environs .

According to Obidigwe, while speaking with reporters in Awka, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, “had written me earlier to acknowledge and assured” him that work shall commence on the road within the timeframe of the 2021 budget implementation action work , which was in response to my initial letter to his office. “The Otuocha-Anam -Nzam -Innoma –Iheaka-Ibaji section of Otuocha-Odulu -Ajegwe road is one project that every wellmeaning indigenous son and daughter of Anambra East and West federal constituency must surely aspire to see its completion due to its strategic social and agricultural importance” he said. Continuing, Obidigwe explained that residents of the affected communities, where the road in question cut across are mainly agrarian/ fish farmers and by extension, formed over 70 per cent of Anambra State food basket but unfortunately and most regrettably , these farms can’t enjoy a profitable market opportunity due to poor road network.

“Thereby subjecting them to perpetual low income earners and that explains why I have been making efforts at ensuring that the road is constructed.” Obidigwe noted that the people of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency had in the past been neglected by successive administrations in the country, noting that the provision of basic infrastructure would to a large extent, reduce rural-urban migration in the area while urging the Federal Government to expedite action in providing the area with power supply.

Like this: Like Loading...