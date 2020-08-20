Waiting on NBC to settle Abia’s restive boundaries

Abia State shares boundaries with seven states. On one side, it has Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states as neighbours while on the other it is bounded by Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. The boundary skirmishes are as multi-pronged as the boundary points. Since the hasty and inconclusive Justice Mamman Nasir boundary demarcation exercise, many states have been embroiled in boundary clashes with their neighbours. IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the battle for the state’s boundaries

People, who had lived together in peace, as citizens of the same state or region, suddenly became sworn enemies and engaged each other in senseless violence after the state creation that cut them into different states. Many lives and properties have been lost in the process. This is obviously the reason citizens tend to take laws into their hands. The bureaucratic insouciance of government agencies with regard to boundary issues is largely responsible for the loss of lives and properties of citizens in the boundary communities and explains the recourse to self-help in settling issues or dealing with problems among neighbours. It is a matter for worry that for close to three decades after its creation, Abia State is yet to have its boundaries properly demarcated.

The result is the frequent attacks and insecurity in the boundary communities with the attendant loss of precious lives, property and means of livelihood. It is pertinent to observe that the National Boundary Commission (NBC), the Federal Government agency saddled with the responsibility of proper demarcation of state boundaries, is at the centre of the ineptitude. Just recently, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) provided relief materials to Isu clan in Arochukwu Local Government Area, who were sacked from their ancestral homes by their neighbours across the river in Cross River State. At the event, all fingers pointed in the direction of NBC. Aside from the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who disclosed that he was discussing the issue with the commission with a view to finding lasting solution to the incessant boundary clashes in the area, other speakers called on NBC to urgently delineate the boundary to forestall further loss of lives and general insecurity.

The member representing Arochukwu/ Ohafia Federal Constituency, Hon Uko Nkole, at the event, recalled that on February 20, 2020, he raised a motion calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, to direct NBC to delineate the boundary between Isu community and their neighbouring clans in Cross River State. It is regrettable that nothing has happened in that direction as hostilities have continued unabated. Also, the Minority Whip and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Dr Mike Ukoha, was optimistic that with the efforts already made by the State House of Assembly and other stakeholders, permanent solution would soon be found in the boundary matter.

The Head of Operation of NEMA Zonal Office, Owerri, Mr Ugo, explained that the issue was a boundary matter and called on the National Boundary Commission to ensure the delineation of the boundary for peace to reign. It is baffling that the Federal Government that sent relief materials to the victims through the NEMA has remained inexplicably insensitive to the suffering of its citizens and adamant in addressing the root cause of the problem, which is the boundary, and has consistently failed to mobilize the NBC for its proper delineation.

Or is it that the commission has failed to live up to its mandate, whichever way. Pray, what happens when the relief materials are spent? Will they remain in makeshift shelter as refugees in Internally Displaced Persons’, IDP, camps, until when? Not only is it unsafe to go to farm in Isu, the dominant means of livelihood and survival, it is equally dangerous to stay at home because of the incessant unpredictable forays of the belligerent neighbours.

For years, the Isu community and its neighbours have lived peacefully, taking the river as the natural boundary which indeed it is, until recently, following the discovery of limestone in commercial quantity on the Isu part of the boundary. Today, the natives have fled to neighbouring communities in Arochukwu, Ututu and Ihechiowa as refugees.

Yet, NBC has remained untouched by the avalanche of appeals to save the people from further decimation and destitution by marking the boundary. The Utuma neighbours in Biase council of Cross River State, have made life unbearable for Isu community. Indigenes of Isu are hunted and hacked to death in their farms. Women have been forced into widowhood while countless children have become orphans. Isu men have mourned the gruesome murder of their wives with no hope of a reprieve. The question then comes: for how long will this war of attrition last before the commission will do the needful.

The state boundary with Ebonyi is no less restive. Several meetings have been held at local and state levels to resolve the boundary dispute between Obiagu Lekwesi in Umunneochi Local Government Area and its neighbours in Ishiagu, Ebonyi State, to no avail.

Incessant violent clashes have claimed lives and properties running into millions of Naira. At every turn, it is the same familiar refrain, ‘call on NBC to urgently delineate the boundary.’ Just last week, Abia’s volatile boundary with Akwa Ibom State in the Ikwuano axis became a theatre of blood and gore.

It turned into a seething cauldron of wicked and heartless destruction. Over four indigenes of Osaka Ukwu were not only killed by their Obot Akara neighbours but their bodies were taken away. The Ikwuano Local Government Area transition committee chairman, Deacon Stanley Ojigbo, had to appeal to his counterpart on the other side to prevail on his people to release the corpses of the slain for burial.

At the end, one corpse was found. Ordinarily, the shedding of blood is thought an abominable act in most modern societies not to talk of killing of one’s neighbour. Whatever has become of the popular adage that one’s neighbour is a kinsman. Now life has become so cheap even in peace time. Eze Mortimor Kalu Ogbonnaya, is the traditional ruler of Obieze Isu autonomous community. He explained that the current spate of killing spiked in 2018 when two indigenes of Isu were seized alive by the Ukwa neighbours in Cross River State and killed in cold blood.

One of them, according to the traditional ruler, went to the farm while the other went to check traps set for game. The traditional ruler said the belligerence of their neighbours was sparked “in 2016 when a company came from the Cross River end to explore the limestone in the Isu part of the boundary.

It was after the visit that the attack began. “They attacked our people and killed six persons. Since then, they have been killing our people. We have reported the matter to Abia State government. The Deputy Governor visited in May 2018.

In September last year, the Governor sent some relief materials to us.” The royal father explained that since then, efforts made at peace, including sending policemen to the troubled area, has failed, neither has his personal peace initiatives, which has taken him to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital and Ikot Ekpene with his counterparts in Cross River State and in Arochukwu with the chairman of the traditional rulers council yielded the desired result. The limestone deposit had been there for ages and they have been living in peace until the company visited with the aim of commencing exploration. Eze Ogbonnaya was invited to the police command headquarters in Abuja in September and October 2018, “where I laid out the complaint.

In May last year, I reported the same issue to the Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon. (then Abia State Commissioner of Police) He deployed 12 mobile policemen to watch over the place, yet they continued to attack us.” According to him, while policemen are in the community, the adversarial neighbours continue to attack those going to the farm and other legitimate businesses. The royal father lamented that, “in one autonomous community, six villages have been sacked. Two villages from Ike Isu have been removed. Entire autonomous community, with six villages, called Obimba Isu, has been sacked. In my own area, four villages are involved, namely Ugbu, Umuoko, Alioso and Opuko are up till today destroyed and burnt.” The lives and properties lost in the mayhem is unquantifiable.

A Police Station built in Isu in 1985 has also been destroyed. All these by a people who were under the same Arochukwu District before the creation of state and local governments. Since the efforts made towards peaceful resolution by the traditional ruler have failed, he recommends a high powered meeting between the Abia State government and its Cross River State counterpart to inspect the boundary together. “I have the map. Our boundary is the River. It is because no proper attention has been taken to look into it, that we have the problem.” In addition, the NBC should consider setting up functional regional offices to handle such cases before they escalate and make the process of quick response and intervention less cumbersome.

