Waivers: Ship owners to pay zero duties on $1.03bn vessels

A total of $150.9million import duty is to be slashed as incentive by the Federal Government from the importation of $1.03billion utility vessels this year. The vessels are those being used by oil companies for their operations on the sea.

The Federal Government had exempted local ship owners from paying 15 per cent import duty on brand new vessels. From 2023, government has given approval of zero import duty on vessels to be imported by local ship owners to enable them participate in cabotage trade currently being dominated by foreigners.

To facilitate this, government has mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide forex to ship owners for ship acquisition at official rate rather than sourcing it in the black market. Prior to this, Ship Owners Association of Nigerian (SOAN) had called for the review of the law that imposes high Customs duty of 15 per cent on importation of Nigerian flagged vessels, while vessels flying foreign flags are required to pay as little as one per cent.

Findings revealed that some of the projected vessels on demand in 2023 include tug boats, crew boats, support vessels, various barges, Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB). According to the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, the category of vessels accounts for 66 per cent of vessels that will be required for operation.

However, it said that water bus and support vessel were among the vessels that will be least demanded. It revealed that 248 vessels would be needed in the category, adding that the transaction of the vessels would be higher by 49 per cent, compared to categories II, which is 23 per cent and category III, 28 per cent. During the year, the board projection indicated that Shell Pe-troleum Development Company (SPDC), Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) would account for 389 or 76per cent of the contract opportunities this year, adding that SPDC would have 188 or 37 per cent of vessel contract opportunities, while CNL will be awarding 160 or 31per cent contracts and MPNU, 41 or eight per cent contracts out of 509 planned contracts. The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, who spoke recently at SOAN end-of-year dinner in Lagos, advised the indigenous ship owners to take advantage of the incentives and the planned disbursement of the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to increase their fleet and end foreign dominance of the nation’s coastal trade. Jamoh noted that the incentives provided so far for indigenous ship owners was yet to lead to acquisition of vessels into the country, adding that Nigeria would lose the major gains of the huge investments in the Lekki Deep Seaport if indigenous stakeholders failed to take advantage of the Federal Government’s incentives to acquire vessels. He explained: “The government has approved zero duty for imported new ships, with older ones attracting higher duty, while the second incentives was the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary incentive that guarantees forex at official rate for ship acquisition, rather than at the exorbitant black market rate, and the recent approval for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF). “So, I try as much as possible to weigh the kind of assistance the Nigerian government can offer the ship owners in the environment they operate. It is high time we came together and ensure we benefit from what God has given us, and stop foreigners from taking over the coastal trade.” Jamoh said that foreigners were milking the country because they had the capital to come into the country with their ships, make and take the money away.

