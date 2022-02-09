Waivers: Why Customs snubbed auditor-general’s queries

The 11 queries issued by the Auditor- General of the Federation (AuGF) to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have become a subject of contention among stakeholders who said that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning should be blamed for loss of revenue through import of waivers to individuals, importers and government agencies, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Recently, the Office of the Auditor- General of the Federation (AuGF), in its report, accused the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of granting unauthorised import duty and tax waivers amounting to billions of naira to individuals and agencies. It said the money should have been part of the revenue accruable to the coffers of the Federal Government.

For instance, the Federal Government’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper revealed that in 2020, the service granted the sum of N779.7 billion as waivers on imported goods. It added that waivers were 83.4 per cent greater than the N213.1 billion granted to importers in 2019.

Within two years, the report noted that the sum of N992.9 billion was granted as waivers. In 2020, it said that waivers on import duty rose to N305.6 billion; surcharge, N21.3 billion; CET levy, N223 billion; CISS, N28.9 billion; ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), N19.3 billion; Iron levy, 113.8 million, while relief on NAC Levy jumped to N1.1 billion.

Worried by the huge loss in 2021, the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, in its report with ref. AuGf/ AR.2019/01 dated August 18, 2021 and signed by the Auditor- General, Adolphus Aguhughu, complained to the National Assembly that some selected individuals and importers were granted waivers by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) during the 2019 financial year.

According to the report, the auditor-general said that he observed that from the review of waivers granted and other relevant records, the sum of N17.22 billion, being part of import duty due to the Federation Account during the 2019 financial year, was granted as waivers to 14 staff of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 50 per cent rebate by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The auditor-general told the National Assembly in his report that the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), could not provide explanation to the waivers granted to the government officials. Specifically, he noted that the comptroller general had refused to answer 11 audit queries posed to him by the office of the Auditor- General.

However, stakeholders said that the service had no case to answer with regard to loss of revenue through waivers or the granting of waivers to importers, including the reported waivers to Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

They noted that most of the abuses of duty waivers and concessions originated from the Federal Ministry of Finance that granted waivers to individuals, especially government officials, politicians and notable traditional rulers.

According to the Managing Director of Scepter Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, there is no doubt that N17.22 billion import duty waivers were granted to 14 officials of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said: “The huge loss to the Federation Account should therefore be blamed on the Federal Ministry of Finance and powerful government officials who make policies, only to circumvent them.

“The auditor-general’s queries ought to have been directed to the minister of finance who would now demand explanation from Customs if she is unaware of what is going on in her ministry.

The Customs would then explain to her how the waiver to the government officials came about. “With regard to granting of waivers, everything emanated from the supervising ministry and Customs only implement policies and directives coming from the ministry.

With the way the system is structured, any waiver to any importer or government official must be backed by appropriate documents from the Ministry of Finance.” Ogamode added that NCS had often complained that duty concessions and waivers had affected their revenue collection efforts and had always affected their annual collectible revenue figure.

However, he said that it was not known if the Ministry of Finance officials had stopped issuing waivers officially to individuals or stopped interfering with waiver administration by the Customs, saying that the comptroller general should let the Office of the Auditor-General know this, if they insist on putting the blame on Customs.

He said: “Import duty waivers, exemptions and conces sions are used by government in other countries to protect local businesses and jobs, but they have been abused in Nigeria, leading to a major drain on the national economy.”

Also, a Customs agents, Sam Elem, said that Customs duty revenue was being paid to banks, saying importers and agents only submit their import documents to Customs and assess the documents and issues them Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR).

According to him, “importers/ agents pay directly to the designated commercial banks, which in turn remit to the central bank. With this arrangement, customs do not collect or handle revenue and therefore have nothing to remit. Accusing the service of under remission of revenue is, therefore, strange and a display of ignorance of Customs operations.

“For the sake of clarity, Customs only executes government fiscal policies and directives, and do not collect revenue. And since they do not collect revenues, they have nothing to remit.

“The auditor-general’s report only talks of the losses in 2019. What about 2020, 2021 and the previous years? If the amounts lost to waivers are compiled for ten years, the loss would be so staggering, and will provide an insight into why Nigeria will continue to borrow to finance her capital projects.”

Unauthorised import duty, concession and tax waivers must be recovered, while appropriate sanctions should be imposed on government agencies to curb abuse

