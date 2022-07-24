Waje drops self-titled album

Aituaje Iruobe, the Nigerian singer better known as Waje, has come through with her highly anticipated self-titled album. The songstress took her to social media pages to announce the release of the 11-track project titled ‘Waje 2.0’. “Finally, the time has come to begin a new chapter, a new journey and a new expression of me. I am making the brightest stars out of the constellation of my life,” she wrote. “I am super excited for you to come along with me as this story unfolds. Waje 2.0 is a body of work that begins our journey and I promise you there is a whole lot more to follow. “This is the reemergence of WAJE, it will be televised with you. No ceilings, No stopping, No boxes!” Waje enlists artistes such as Falz, Masterkraft, Tiwa Savage, Imi Lawz and Emmyblaq. The tracks on the album are ‘Vibes’, ‘Feeling Good’, ‘All Day’, ‘Nobody’, ‘Bills Bills’, ‘Rara’, and ‘Everything’. Others are ‘In-Between’, ‘No Rush’, ‘Solo’, and ‘Lover’. Waje has established herself as a household name in the Nigerian music industry with several awards and recognition. The 41-year-old has two studio albums and one extended play (EP) to her credit which are ‘W.A.J.E’ (2013), ‘Red Velvet’( 2018), and ‘Heart Season’ (2021) respectively.
