Waje fuels relationship rumours with Ric Hassani

Aituaje Iruobe, a Nigerian songstress popularly known as Waje, has set social media abuzz after she shared a photo of herself with Ric Hassani, an indigenous reggae musician. The 40-year-old singer, took to her Instagram page recently to share the photo wherein she could be seen spending time with the 32-year-old musician.

In the picture, Waje is seen romantically pinching Hassani’s nose while sitting on a couch as he rested on her lap. She didn’t reveal if her new-found relationship with Hassani was for a forthcoming music project or something that would lead to the altar. T he picture has since sparked relationship rumours as a plethora of prominent celebrities took to the comment section to tease Waje about an impending wedding. Toke Makinwa wrote: “Congratulations my friend, finally we can share the good news”, while Annie Idibia said: “Yayyyyy!!

I am breaking dancing here ooo.” Omawunmi asked if she could “dance with my fowl to the altar?”, while Mercy Johnson said: “Bridal train loading congratulations awesome Waje.” Some fans also took to Twitter to air mixed opinions on what the photo could have meant.

“On top of this Waje and Ric Hassani matter, I can’t wait to listen to their new song,” a Twitter user wrote. Another user commented: “I don’t think Waje and Ric Hassani are dating, that “It’s time” caption with their picture together can be a song title and for publicity, which is working perfectly.” In 2019, Waje granted an interview where she talked about her initial move to quit music.

