Waka About Africa FinTechTour Lecture 2022 for September 22

WakaAbout Africa FinTechTour Lecture 2022 has been scheduled to hold on September 22 at the LCCI Conference Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme; FinTechTour: Unlocking Opportunities for Nigerian Businesses. This development was disclosed by the organiser of the event, Nwanma Chinyere Ogidi, who is also the Publisher of Waka About Africa. According to her, the lecture, which will be the first of its kind in the country, will bring together policy makers, media groups, professionals and stakeholders in the ICT, finance, aviation, tourism and culture sectors, under one roof to share experiences and unlock opportunities in the different sectors of the economy.

Ogidi stated that; “The objective of the lecture is to forge a warm relationship among finance, technology and tourism professionals and stakeholders in order for them to appreciate the inter-relatedness of these sectors and their importance in the Nigerian economy.”

She disclosed that Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), will be the keynote speaker while the guest speaker is Dr. Victor Alewo Adoji, who is an economist and strategist. The occasion will be chaired by Prof. Samuel OlabanjiAje, Vice Chancellor, Achievers University. Other top dignitaries expected at the occasion include: Hadi Abubakar Sirika, Minister of Aviation; Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, who will be the special guest of honour. There will be panel of discussants at the event including goodwill messages.

