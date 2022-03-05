Travel & Tourism

WakaNow to partner NANTA on its AGM

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

As preparations hit top gear for the staging of this year’s Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), WakaNow, a leading online travel agent, has declared support for the event. This development was made know by NANTA’s President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, while speaking on the 46th AGM scheduled to hold in the city of Kano between March 23 and 25. The AGM would be an elective one where a new executive council is expected to emerge for the body, with Akporiaye and some other eligible and serving members of the council seeking a second term. Akporiaye described the support from WakaNow as commendable and moral booster for the event, which is expected to witness different activities on development within the association and industry.

She further revealed that time has come for NANTA’s top players to rally round the iconic association in its quest to remain at the top of industry ranking. ‘‘We got this far in the history of the association because our high up and inspiring members went out of their ways to support the growth of the association. We are happy that wakaNow has upped the call and no doubt, our best eleven players are expected to come out big, as the association goes for the best traditional outing in Kano in few weeks time,” said the president.

The Kano gathering with theme; Antitrust: Opportunities available to the Nigerian travel market, will also feature trade exhibitions, mini – Durbar and networking with high net worth multi-national and local investment groups and airlines big wigs. Also on the bill is a gala night showcasing the best of Nigerian music and hospitality.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

