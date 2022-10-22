Wakanow, Turkish Airlines, Tanzania’s Royal Tour signed on as Akawaaba 2022 opens October 31

Africa leading travel company, Wakanow has signed on as leading partner for Akwaaba Africa Travel Market, which opens on October 31, with Tanzania’s Royal Tour, hoping to show the travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition, which it’s attending for the first time, to extend its tour campaign to the west coast of Africa.

This is even as Turquaz Healthcare is delighted to announce travel partnership with Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Turkey for the travel show. Mr. Akın Carkcı, Turkish Airline’s Abuja Director, confirmed this development, noting that; “We are excited to be a part of this great event and we look forward to welcoming Turkish medical tourism businesses. This is poised to be the start of a new relationship, in the continuous drive of Turkish Airlines to be the premier airline in the lucrative African routes.” Turquaz Health is a health organisation in Turkey, which provides the best medical solution to medical needs with the best quality facilities, cutting edge technology, globally accepted medical doctors and internationally recognised credentials. Turquaz Health founded by Idil Saguner and Sureyya Umran Alinak are experienced at matching hospitals to the needs of the patients.

They will be using their network and connections to bring the best groups to Africa. Billed for the Eko Hotels and Suites, the two days event, spanning November 1, will have Wakanow among its headline partners, as the 18th edition of the yearly gathering of tourism business operators from both the private and public sectors, opened to the public. Speaking on this development, the organizer of Akwaaba, Mr. Ikechi Uko, said the partnership with Wakanow is a special and welcomed development, noting with delight that; “We are happy to associate with such a powerful organisation to grow tourism and travel in Africa. ‘‘The partnership with Wakanow for this year’s event is special because this year marks the return of the Africa Travel 100 Women’s award at Akwaaba African Travel Market.

We will be joined by women of high influence from over 25 countries in Africa for the awards. Wakanow and Akwaaba are winning brands of Africa.” While for the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Mr. Bayo Adedeji; ‘Wakanow is all about defining the future in the travel industry, opening new doors, and fostering creating ease of travel, and we are proud to be a part of an event that celebrates what we represent as a brand.’’ This is as Royal Tour, Tanzania’s official tourism campaign storms Lagos for the first time to market the East Africa tourism products and services to Nigerians and others attending the two days gathering.

The Royal Tour tourism campaign was launched by country’s President Samia Suluhu visit to the US, with documentary on the country’s vast and unique tourist attractions screened. Since then the president has been in the forefront and the number one marketer of her country’s tourism, wooing international tourists and showcasing its rich tourism assets. Besides, the focus of this year’s event is on medical tourism and health insurance; twin issues that the organiser said need to be brought to the front burner, as Nigeria and other Africa countries are discounted heavily as a result of medical tourism.

The medical tourism session at the 18th Akwaaba Travel Market fair is a landmark event as this would be the first major medical tourism event in Nigeria. Notable attendees at the session include hospitals from UAE, India, and other Asian countries. Also, in attendance will be hospitals and medical professionals from Turkey, which is fast becoming the most popular destination for medical tourism with its top grade facilities and world class care system. African and Nigerian health management organisations and specialist hospitals are also expected to join their international colleagues for this event. Over 3, 000 visitors are expected at this year’s event from all over Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...