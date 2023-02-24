Wakawaka Doctor gives insight on Urban Nomads Travel Community

Nigerian Medical Practitioner, digital content creator, and tourist, Wakawaka Doctor has given detailed information about the Urban Nomads Travel Community, an initiative he set up to assist travelers to achieve a hitch-free travel process.

The trained medical professional has once again proven beyond reasonable doubt that his medical profession is not an hindrance to other aspects of his life as he can successfully switch roles at will due to the flexibility in his work life.

The Urban Norman Travel Community was born out of his passion for touring other countries outside Nigeria and the satisfaction he derives in helping other people accomplish their various purposes of travel

“Urban Nomads is a travel community where people can join by subscribing to various travel packages and gaining access to exclusive materials and my pool of consultants. These consultants work on their study or job applications in a bid to help them move abroad. Urban Nomads is all about legal migration,” he said.

“This initiative was inspired by a movie called “300” which shows that the success of the Spartan strategy was dependent on helping their neighbors achieve their full potential.

“So, I thought that the more we can encourage people to learn about other cultures, and experience other systems of Government and their lifestyles, the better for all of us in Africa,” he explained.

The Lagos-born tourist further stated that traveling is a hobby which he enjoys doing which morphed into him helping other people act towards moving abroad.

Wakawaka Doctor said he is always elated whenever he gets positive feedbacks from those who have benefited from his initiative.

“ When I get an email from people that used my tips to relocate or travel abroad, the satisfaction I derive knowing that I helped in a way, is the most rewarding feeling,” he said.

