Wake up, herdsmen killing not over – Benue CAN chair to residents

As herders launch fresh attack on community, loot property

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva Saturday alerted people of the state not to sleep with both eyes closed as armed Fulani terrorists have not stopped their unprovoked attacks on people of the state.

The warning by CAN came as the militants on Friday reportedly connived with Jukun militants and launched a fresh attack on Mchia and Mou communities of Gaambe-Tiev in Logo Local Government Area destroying crops on farms and looting property worth millions of naira.

The arsonists also set ablaze many houses in over six settlements including Anawah settlement, Tse Ikyem, Tsav, Tse Ijoho, Tse Ikyaan and Mou where they broke into peoples’ houses and carried out massive looting of property such as food stuff, domestic animals, clothes and hundreds of bags of groundnuts.

Scores of the inhabitants who deserted their homes are taking refuge in other places deemed safe for fear of the unknown.

Both the Mchia and Mou communities came under a deadly attack three days ago where at least 14 people, including women and children were brutally massacred.

In a reaction via a statement by his Director of Media, Samuel Tyav, the CAN Chairman noted that the suspected herders had no reason to attack the communities as there was no provocation of any kind but simply a calculated attempt aimed at killing the defenceless people of the communities.

Rev. Leva implored the people not to relax that the killings were over and urged them to look for legitimate means of protecting and defending themselves under such circumstances.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...