Wakili: Court releases three detained OPC members

Three members of the Odua Peoples Congress(OPC) arrested in March by the police in Oyo State and arraigned for arresting an alleged Fulani kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, were yesterday released. The release of the detainees – Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan – followed a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that they have no case to answer. Kazeem, Adedigba and Hassan had stormed the heavily fortified Ayete residence of Wakili, described as the baron of kidnappers terrorising the people of Ibarapa and arrested him. They later handed Wakili over to the police.

But ironically, police arrested the trio for arresting Wakili. They were arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan and subsequently detained. The court was, however, informed yesterday by the prosecutor that DPP’s advice obtained ordered that the OPC men be released. The court ruled that the suspects should not be charged for any offense because there was no evidence to charge them with. The state Coordinator of OPC, Comrade Rotimi Oguntade aka Oluomo, also confirmed the release

