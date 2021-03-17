Wakili, three sons remanded for kidnapping, murder

Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday remanded in a correctional facility a 70-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin Iskilu Wakili, and three of his son’s. Wakili, described as a warlord of Fulani extraction, was arrested recently by men of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) at Ayete town, Ibarapaland in Oyo State.

The police charged Wakili alongside his sons – Abu (45) and Samaila (27) and Aliyu Manu (20) – with a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. The accused were remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town. The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction, adjourned the matter till May 17, for mention. Idowu then ordered the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on whether the defendants have a case to answer or not.

Like this: Like Loading...