Metro & Crime

Wakili, three sons remanded for kidnapping, murder

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday remanded in a correctional facility a 70-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin Iskilu Wakili, and three of his son’s. Wakili, described as a warlord of Fulani extraction, was arrested recently by men of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) at Ayete town, Ibarapaland in Oyo State.

The police charged Wakili alongside his sons – Abu (45) and Samaila (27) and Aliyu Manu (20) – with a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. The accused were remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo town. The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction, adjourned the matter till May 17, for mention. Idowu then ordered the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on whether the defendants have a case to answer or not.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]
Metro & Crime

ACP hacked to death in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men yesterday murdered an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum, in Calabar, Cross River State. Edum, an indigene of the state, until his death, was the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in Borno State. He was reportedly killed as he arrived in Calabar on a visit to his family. […]
Metro & Crime

Herders invade Katsina village, kill five

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Bandits said to be herdsmen yesterday killed five farmers at Yanteba village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, confirmed this yesterday in Katsina. Isah disclosed that the bandits invaded Yanteba village about 3am and started shooting sporadically, which led to the death of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica