Waking up before the alarm clock (1)

The news hit her like a thunderbolt! It was like any other day, she woke at the usual time, said her prayers and started preparing breakfast. Then her phone rang, she shrugged it over but it continued with an eerily urgent persistence. After about 20 minutes of unabated ringing, she finally answered the call. It was the voice of her son’s roommate in school. The soberness in the tone made her heart beat skip, typical of a horse’s gallop!! Then the bombshell landed; her son died the previous evening from Road Traffic Accident injuries while on his way from class to the private hostel he resided. Before that horror unveiled, her landlady had summoned her 2 days prior on account of unpaid rent, accrued utility bills remain unsorted over months. Single parenthood and unstable source of income has been really overwhelming for her. It’s been 7 days of sleeplessness since the unfortunate incident. Despite the many encouraging words from family members, friends and neighbours, sleep has refused to come…

Scene 2

Ras Kimono’s ‘’Under Pressure’’ readily comes to mind when Master PT is mentioned. He is indeed under pressure! This is his 4th attempt at writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), most of his peers are in their 3rd year at various institutions across the country. His parents are not helping matters as his friends are constantly being used as comparative reference points. He’s not been able to sleep well in the last 2 weeks for 2 reasons; firstly, due to the psychological pressure, secondly, due to the liberal intake of coffee…

What is Sleep?

It is a natural periodic state of rest for the mind and body, in which the eyes usually close and consciousness is completely or partially lost, so that there is a decrease in bodily movement and responsiveness to external stimuli. In other words it is a naturally-occurring state, it’s periodic and recurring, it involves both the mind and the body, it involves the temporary suspension of consciousness and also involves the relaxation and inactivity of muscles. There was a time when people thought that sleep was simply a time when the body and brain “shut off” for a few hours each night to rest in preparation for the next day. But now scientists understand that neither the body nor the brain “shut down” when we sleep; in fact, they are often working even harder than they do during the day, undergoing processes to restore cells, process information, and improve health. There are 2 main phases of Sleep; Rapid eye movement and Non rapid eye movement.

The purpose of sleep Among others, it serves to;

• Offer the body a chance to recover from wear and tear of daily life.

• Facilitates learning & memory.

• Plays a role in immune function.

What is Sleeplessness?

It is a common sleep disorder which involves trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early and not able to get back to sleep. As a result, you may get too little sleep or have poorquality sleep. You may not feel refreshed when you wake up. The human body follows a natural, (approximately) 24-hour pattern called the circadian rhythm. This rhythm is influenced by the environment (such as lightness or darkness) as well as your genetic makeup and determines your sleep patterns by releasing hormones when it’s time to sleep. Abnormalities in the circadian rhythm can lead to sleep disorders like Insomnia. How much sleep is enough varies from person to person, but most adults need seven to eight hours a night.

What are the types of insomnia?

Insomnia can be acute (short-term) or chronic (ongoing). Acute insomnia is common. Common causes include stress at work, family pressures, or a traumatic event. It usually lasts for days or weeks. Chronic insomnia lasts for a month or longer. Most cases of chronic insomnia are secondary. This means they are the symptom or side effect of some other problem, such as certain medical conditions, medicines, and other sleep disorders.

Substances such as caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol can also be a cause.

What are the symptoms of insomnia?

Symptoms of insomnia include:

• Lying awake for a long time before you fall asleep

• Sleeping for only short periods

• Being awake for much of the night

• Feeling as if you haven’t slept at all

• Waking up too early • Daytime sleepiness

• Irritability

• Anxiety Sometimes chronic insomnia is the primary problem.

This means that it is not caused by something else. Its cause is not well understood, but long-lasting stress, emotional upset, travel and shift work can be factors. Primary insomnia usually lasts more than one month.

Causes

Insomnia may be the primary problem, or it may be associated with other conditions. Chronic insomnia is usually a result of stress, life events or habits that disrupt sleep.

Treating the underlying cause can resolve the insomnia, but sometimes it can last for years.

Common causes of chronic insomnia include:

• Stress. Concerns about work, school, health, finances or family can keep your mind active at night, making it difficult to sleep. Stressful life events or trauma — such as the death or illness of a loved one, divorce, or a job loss — also may lead to insomnia.

• Travel or work schedule. Disrupting your body’s circadian rhythms can lead to insomnia.

Causes include jet lag from traveling across multiple time zones, working a late or early shift, or frequently changing shifts.

