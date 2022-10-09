Sports

Waldrum: Nigerians should not expect Super Falcons to stroll to victories again

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has said gone are the days when Nigeria stroll to victories in games especially at the Africa Women Cup of Nations, as he urged the fans to accept the fact that the country is no longer the unbeatable again.

The coach while defending the team’s recent results, he said while others are really investing in developing women football, the reverse has been the case with Nigeria.

“I don’t put a lot of weight by what everybody outside says or the results of some games where we know half of those games we have not had our full team together,” he told ESPN “We are coaching the players that we have and I am proud of their development and I think the fans will be proud of their performance at the World Cup.

“People talk about the team qualifying with ease for the World Cup in previous years. “Women’s football was in a different place then. What you are seeing now in the last two World Cup cycles is that the game has grown and developed in Africa like it has in the rest of the world.

“You are seeing countries like South Africa and Morocco putting a lot of resources into women’s football and we have to be careful as a country not to expect to qualify and win the Cup of Nations just because we are Nigeria.

 

“Even in the last tournament, you advanced to the final and the championship by two games on penalty kicks. It’s not like it was a dominant performance in 2018.” The Super Falcons have now lost their last five games in all competitions after falling out to a 2-0 defeat against Japan in Kobe on Thursday morning.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

