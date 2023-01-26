Sports

Waldrum picks Ebi, Oshoala, 21 others for Revelation Cup in Mexico

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Head Coach Randy Waldrum has called up 23 players of Nigeria’s Super Falcons for next month’s Revelation Cup Tournament to be staged in Leon, Mexico City, among them Captain Onome Ebi, Spain-based forward Asisat Oshoala and long-time number one goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Hosts Mexico, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the participating teams at the tournament in the State of Guanajuato, with matches between February 15 – 21, and with the objective of preparing the contestants for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Nine-time African champions, Nigeria will play their first game of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time (10pm Nigeria time) on Wednesday, February 15, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia.

On Saturday, February 18, the Falcons will be up against Colombia at 1pm Mexico time (7pm Nigeria time), before Costa Rica square up against the host nation.

Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s last opponents, both teams locking horns as from 5pm Mexico time (11pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday, February 21, before hosts Mexico and Colombia draw the curtains on the four-nation tourney.

Nigeria’s delegation to the tournament will depart the country’s shores on Saturday, February 11.

The Super Falcons will tackle co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants Republic of Ireland at what will be the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever, this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Levante Las Planas (Spain); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Glory Ogbonna (ALG Spor, Turkey); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA); Regina Otu (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenin, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Rayadas Monterrey, Mexico); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ may need vaccinations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympic participants and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics are likely to face requirements to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public, IOC President Thomas Bach said Monday after meeting with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. It was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics […]
Sports

EPL: City move top, Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise, Spurs respond

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City continued their imperious home form by easing to a 4-0 win over Southampton while Chelsea and Newcastle United enjoyed comfortable victories and Tottenham Hotspur responded well after a difficult week to win at Brighton & Hove Albion. City, who had trounced Manchester United 6-3 last week, barely had to break stride against […]
Sports

Bayern beat Dortmund to retain German Super Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help his side retain the German Super Cup with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski put Bayern in front shortly before half-time, before Thomas Muller added a second just after the restart. Marco Reus pulled a goal back for the hosts at Signal Iduna Park […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica