Waldrum replaces Dernerby as Super Falcons’ Manager

The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the appointment of Randy Waldrum as the new Manager of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, replacing former handler Thomas Dernerby.

The Falcons has been without a coach since the Swedish left his position in 2019 while Christopher Danjuma served as acting coach during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers which the team failed to qualify for.

Waldrum, an American who played as a midfielder, has worked largely within the American women football circle and was head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team between 2014 and 2016.

He will work with former Super Falcons’ goalkeeper and captain Ann Chiejine, who is the first Assistant Coach, while Wemimo Mathew Olanrewaju will serve as second Assistant Coach and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeepers’ trainer.

President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, thanked Philips Consulting, the executors of the recruitment processs, and said he has confidence that the new technical crew will take the Super Eagles to brand new heights. “The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AWCON competitions held so far.

We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Waldrum can take us to that level.

