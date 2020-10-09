Arts & Entertainments

Wale Adenuga, Daddy Freeze reac t to Ogun governor ‘s gift to Laycon

A Nigerian gospel singer, Wale Adenuga, has reacted to reports of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, gifting BBNaija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, a house and N5 million. The singer feel is not the right moves and explained that it was disheartening for the state governor to make Laycon an ambassador of the state among other gestures. Adenuga added that the governor was promoting the narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.

He wrote: “I’m totally disheartened by the governor of Ogun state making the winner of #bbnaija an ambassador of the state, rewarding him further with cash and a house. “No thanks to you sir for further entrenching the sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.” Popular on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, got wind of the post and also reacted to it on his Instagram page. According to the controversial broadcaster, Laycon deserves all the goodwill he has been getting and more. Freeze added that the reality star represented the country well in the house.

The OAP continued that Laycon graduated with a 2:1 from the University of Lagos and he showcased his tenacity in the house despite his health challenges. Freeze described Laycon as a beacon of hope for the youths in time of despair and crises by combining his talent as a musician and his academic prowess with the brawn needed to win BBN.

In another story, Laycon wowed fans with his knowledge of the government in a recent interview. The young man was asked if he would consider using his fame for something political or whether he was content being Laycon who led thought leaders. The rapper responded that people do not have to be in government to make important changes or influence the state of a nation, adding that it takes more than one man to change the country, not just the president.

