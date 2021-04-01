Wale Adenuga’s kinsman launches Radio/TV inspirational musical show

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

An inspirational Radio/Television music show tagged ‘DayOne’ has hit the entertainment circuits.

The song was produced by a multi talented creative singer, Gbenga Adenuga.

Gbenga is a relation of the popular film maker cum producer, Wale Adenuga and Pastor Adenuga, Minister of the Redeem Christian Church of God ( RCCG)

A press release on Wednesday by Adenuga’s media outfit, Sagemedia signed by Ihindero David and made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti, stated that a programme, which features the monthly faith based music performances is being broadcast on several popular TV stations on every first day of the month.

“‘DayOne’ is a 30-minute programme, which focus is to inspire people to get the most from each month. It was first broadcast at 6:30am-7:am WAT.

“Eighteen hundred seconds of creative, fresh, faith based inspirational music ends with a short declaration. The declaration is a major feature. It is an opportunity to positively speak into the new month. Dayone production is exceptionally excellent. Lights, sound, cameras are perfectly well aligned. The music team is also wonderful. The experience is always awesome and out of this world. It holds at the GAPTVSTUDIO in Victoria Island. A well-equipped TV Studio with a wonderful team,” the statement said.

Gbenga, who stated he has taken long break from music but is now back with a bang, is also the writer of the popular church song “You make me wonder”.

