Wale Babalakin shines brighter as he turns 60

E

vidences and testimonies are abound that Osun State-born, Olawale Babalakin, popularly called Wale Babalakin, without a doubt ranks high among individuals who are accomplished in our clime in recent years.

In all his endeavors that start with being a barrister at law to being a business man, Babalakin has been able to distinguish himself by belonging to the class of the best.

In giving back to the society also, he is also known to have written his name in gold as he’s philanthropic gesture has proven to be without limits.

While it could be conveniently said that Olawale Babalakin is truly blessed on all sides, son of Justice Bolarinwa Oyegoke Babalakin (retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria) and the late Mrs. Ramotu Ibironke Babalakin, Wale, sure has tasted the not too pleasant part in his life. With his rich experience in the other side of life, he’s certified to teach others and younger generation how life really works.

He has lived on both sides of acclaim. There were times when he was buoyed by the waves of a good life. These were the times of his close friendship with presidents, in handling federal contracts, building bridges and airports, and building a corporate empire name with seeming effortlessness.

Then there were times when Babalakin was caught in the nets. These were periods when the same court whose mandates he continues to champion censured him on a number of occasions. From one issue to another and also failing to complete state and federal-level contracts, Babalakin has been on both sides of the bench.

After years of undulating on the waves, things have finally settled for him. Having come out on top, he’s truly got reasons to be grateful to his creator even as he’s favored to live to record yet another birthday anniversary that is not just another anniversary but a milestone of 60th anniversary.

For the 60-year-old Babalakin, the darkness is already past, and it’s a new dawn of greatness.

