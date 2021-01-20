Wale Glorious: Still without honour, 50 years after

In November 1971, when the death of Wale Glorious was announced, sadness enveloped the Akure, a major town in the then Western Region. However, 50 years after the death of the juju maestro, who was 29 years old then, BABATOPE OKEOWO reports that nothing has been heard about the promises made to the family by different groups and individuals

Ayetutu is one of the streets in Akure, the Ondo State capital that has not benefitted from government’s intervention in term of road construction since the state was created in 1976. The major reason is that the road leads to nowhere as landowners have erected buildings and church along the road that was supposed to link the popular Oyemekun road, the heart of the State capital.

Along the abandoned road lies the burial ground of a late juju maestro, Wale Glorious, who died 50 years ago. Seeing a grave along the road without any building attached to it is not common in Akure, the Ondo State capital. Before the advent of public, private and church cemeteries, it was part of the customs of the people to bury aged people in the front of their houses. Many old people are still buried in their homes.

But the burial ground of Wale Glorious is not attached to any building neither is there anything to show the contribution of the juju maestro to the life of the people of Akure kingdom. It is as if the man who sang the National Anthem for Akure, Awa L’Akure Oloyemekun has been left to his fate even in death. His land at Ayetutu Street in Akure has been reduced to half plot by land grabbers. His music, Awa L’Akure Oloyemekun, has become the anthem of Akure Kingdom.

The music recorded several years ago is still reverberating and tells a lot about the capital of Ondo State. Apart from the Akure anthem, other genres of the talented musician are: Tete Dawa lohun lasiko, Mori Mariwo loke, Omolagbede, Wa bami gbe, Nirole Saturday, logba logba, Eku aye and Mope lode, Oreke Lewa, Olajapenegun, Akokojade sile Aiye, Pese Fun wa baba, Ayawa Ode and Elegbe mi Aiye le.

In his lifetime, Wale Glorious and his Ayesoro Spot Band used music to promote Akure unity, promoted the town in such a way football brings Nigerians together. Irrespective of your political, social or tribal sentiments, Nigerians are always united when it comes to international football competition.

Those who rated Nigerians among the happiest people in the world needed to listen to the sonorous voice of Late Wale Glorious. His e rora mi a gbe’se, je koko Iyawo wole, is an invitation for the wedding guests to accord respect to newlywed couple on their day by standing up just as people stand up as a mark of respect to Governors and President when they arrive public functions. Another master piece from the juju maestro was the album he made to immortalise late Adekunle Fajuyi, former Governor of Western Region, who was murdered during the 1966 coup in Ibadan. Wale Glorious used the music to propagate the bravery and principle of Nithe Yoruba people in the face of adversity.

In the sixties, when Wale Glorious started his music, it was evident that he came to reshape the juju kind of music. He was ahead of his contemporaries in the music industry in terms of style, composition and sense of instrumentation. His ability to use Akure dialect to sing effortlessly made his music unique till date.

The talent of Wale Glorious must have made a juju icon, Late I.K. Dairo to describe him as the “heir apparent” of juju music. In fact, Wale Glorious was a talented instrumentalist, whose delivery of his kind of musical composition was legendary. In his short time on the earth, his talent reverberated throughout Nigeria. Wale Glorious and his Aiyetoro Spot Band came out with masterpiece that is still reference discourse in music in Ondo State, Nigeria and the world.

He was like the Biblical Moses, who saw the promised land from a distance but just did not get there, before he was snatched away by death in 1971. Sunny Ade and Ebenezer Obey, who made name and fortune out of juju music were his contemporaries.

The man, whose music is being played whenever Akure people are gathered for traditional or social functions has no single monument, statue, cenotaph or any-thing to honour him by his own people. His grave depicts the abandonment he suffered even in death.

The elite he used his music to promote when he was alive could not help him. The Akure community he used his music to promote did not reckon with him even in death. His children and wives were abandoned and left to carry their cross while many who had promised to cater for the family are nowhere to be seen. One of his children, Kenny Wale Glorious, who was nine months in the womb when the legendary musician died, disclosed that the family and children left behind suffered as promises made by friends and associates were unfulfilled up till now.

His words: “It has been sweet and bitter experience for us children and wives. He died at the age of 29 in 1971 and since nobody planned for his death, the family really suffered.” Kenny was bitter because those friends and associates, who promised to uplift the family and children could not even wait for him to decompose before turning their back on the family. Kenny, who is also a musician, said: “Sweet that I am the last born and the only one now into music like my father.

It is bitter because nobody came to our aid after his death. Many promises made were unfulfilled; friends abandoned us and musical instruments he left behind were taken over by those he trusted.

“He left behind five children and three wives but we really suffered. We all survived through the grace of God. Bitter because I know if he was alive now, he could have used his influence to get me musical instruments to boost my music career.

Bitter too that his two plots of land have been reduced to just a half plot by his neighbours.” Mrs Bola Olawale James, who was four years old when her father died in 1971 lamented that Akure people abandoned them when it mattered most. She said that friends and associates of Wale Glorious promised heaven and earth when he died but as at today, none of the promises have been fulfilled.

Her words: “We are living by the grace of God. My father’s music is being played everywhere and nobody deemed it good to pay the children royalty. This is not how to treat a music legend like Wale Glorious. What the children have achieved is by the grace of God Almighty. I am bitter that his land has been taken over and Akure people cannot raise an eyebrow.

