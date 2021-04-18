Wale Tinubu’s enviable disposition to humanity

Kindness is a pearl of the heart; without it, the heart is just an empty shell. Kindness is considered as one of the most adored and idolized qualities of a good character.

Billionaire businessman and Group Chief Executive, Oando Group, Jubril Adewale Tinubu perfectly believes in the afore maxim, as it’s obvious he understands the art of giving. In fact, charity and act of kindness could be said to have become his hobbies.

The trained lawyer, in the cause of humanity, believes it is far better and more gratifying to make a difference in the lives of the poor. And he has been giving without looking back or making any noise about it.

Over the years, this serial entrepreneur has been guided by a philosophy that says, life is meaningful only when it’s committed to humanity.

Wale does not wish to be respected for his wealth, but for the grace to impact on the lives of the people around him.

Those whose paths have crossed his say he is always in constant quest to lift the needy individuals around him, while he’s also committed to contributing to the development of his society. It was learnt that as usual, Tinubu has donated foods and large sums of money to Muslim faithful at the commencement of Ramadan.

“It is like a vow he has made to God. He does it annually during Ramadan and Ed ill Kabir Festivals, This is just one of his several philanthropic deeds, as well as interventions, to the help the course of humanity,” a source informed. Indeed, Adewale Tinubu is not a stranger to success.

The intelligent business mogul with series of milestone achievements started from a humble beginning before becoming the reference point and colossus that he is today

