News

Wales to ease COVID-19 restrictions early

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wales has announced that it is easing certain coronavirus restrictions a week earlier than previously planned.
“Improvements” in the public health situation mean two households will be able to meet indoors from May 3 – with gyms and leisure centres also set to open ahead of schedule.
On Thursday, it was announced that COVID cases in Wales had dropped to under 21 per 100,000 this week, reports Sky News.
The number of people with coronavirus in hospital was at 89 – the lowest figure since September 22.
This – combined with the vaccination programme – has prompted Wales to accelerate some plans to relax lockdown.
Organised outdoor activities for up to 30 people will now be able to take place from April 26 instead of May 3 – including wedding receptions.
Gyms, leisure centres and other fitness facilities will then be able to reopen from May 3 instead of May 10.
The dates are “subject to the public health situation remaining favourable”, the Welsh government said, and this schedule is set to be confirmed on April 22.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation in Wales continues to improve thanks to everything you are doing to help us control this awful virus.
“Cases of the virus are falling and our incredible vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength.
“Last week, we set out our programme to further reopen the economy and relax the restrictions we have lived with for so long, as part of our careful, step-by-step approach to keeping everyone safe.
“This week, because of the improvements we continue to see, we can bring forward some of our plans.
“This is only possible because of the efforts everyone is making to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
The relaxation of restrictions on Monday is due to continue as planned, with schools returning and the borders between Wales and the rest of the UK reopening.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sen. Goje empowers 300 constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has trained 300 selected constituents in mobile phone repair, sewing/fashion design and catering as he empowered them with startup pack and N20,000 each in the just concluded empowerment programme at two designated centres. The facilitated training in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises […]
News

Insecurity: Sokoto govt approves merger of boarding schools within border communities

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the temporary merger of all boarding schools located at the state border towns that were earlier closed. The closure of all the public schools within the border communities across the 23 local government areas of the state was necessitated by security issues. A statement signed by […]
News

Common food preservatives injure immune system – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that routine consumption of food products high in common preservatives can dramatically reduce one’s immune response as well as the effectiveness of vaccines, including doses targeted at COVID- 19. Their new study was published in the ‘International Journal of Environmental and Public Health.’   The preliminary analysis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica