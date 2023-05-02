News

Wali, Ex-NBA President, Regains Freedom

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Okey Wali (SAN), who was kidnapped about two weeks ago, has regained his freedom after being held by his abductors.

He was kidnapped along the East–West Road, of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, after his morcade was attacked by some yet to be identified men. The chairman of the association in Port Harcourt, Mr Victor Benebo, announced his release on Monday, noting that he had spoken with Wali’s family members.

He said the family of the former NBA chairman confirmed that he was released quietly and that he was having some rest. About nine years ago on Oct. 15, 2014, Wali was abducted in Rumualogu in Port Harcourt when he went to visit his brother in the neighbourhood.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

When INC united to chart a way forward

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Perception The 2023 general election is around the corner and the Ijaw Nation Congress (INC) cannot afford to stay with hands akimbo this time, bearing in mind that the most controversial resource that hypes the economy of the country comes from their region. And most of the problems being faced in Nigeria today start from […]
News

APC expels Yola LG Caretaker chair for insulting Buhari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the expulsion of the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu. A statement titled; “APC Expels Yola South LGA Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu,” signed by the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in […]
News

Stakeholders task African countries on COVID-19 vaccine production

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Participants attending the fourth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC 2021) have urged African countries to urgently create its own capacity to manufacture and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines. The call from a diverse group of stakeholders was in response to heightened nationalism that had threatened to deny lower and middle income countries, […]

Leave a Comment