Wali, Ex-NBA President, Regains Freedom

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Okey Wali (SAN), who was kidnapped about two weeks ago, has regained his freedom after being held by his abductors.

He was kidnapped along the East–West Road, of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, after his morcade was attacked by some yet to be identified men. The chairman of the association in Port Harcourt, Mr Victor Benebo, announced his release on Monday, noting that he had spoken with Wali’s family members.

He said the family of the former NBA chairman confirmed that he was released quietly and that he was having some rest. About nine years ago on Oct. 15, 2014, Wali was abducted in Rumualogu in Port Harcourt when he went to visit his brother in the neighbourhood.