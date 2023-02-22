Business

Wall St tumbles as rising yields pressure growth stocks

Wall Street’s main stock indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by megacap names, after data showing a rebound in business activity in February stoked fears that the Federal Reserve might have more room to raise rates to control inflation.

Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Googleparent Alphabet Inc fell between 1.7% and 3.2%, as the yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hit a fresh three-month high. [US?] Higher yields typically weigh on growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be based on future profits that are discounted heavily as rates go higher.

The S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer’s index showed that business activity in the U.S. rebounded to its highest level in eight months in February to 50.2 from 46.8 in January, buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.

“This (business activity) data doesn’t do anything to get rid of the fears that the Fed might be more hawkish and might feel like taking rates higher than what investors were thinking just a month ago,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. U.S. stocks had an upbeat start to the year after their worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors hoped the central bank’s rate-hike cycle was nearing its end.

 

However, recent economic data has pointed to a resilient economy, with inflation far from the Fed’s two per cent target, raising bets for two or three more 25 basis point increases.

Money market participants see the Fed fund rates peaking at 5.35 per cent in July and staying near those levels throughout the year. At 12:43 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 543.47 points, or 1.61 per cent, at 33,283.22, the S&P 500 was down 66.45 points, or 1.63 per cent, at 4,012.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 238.52 points, or 2.02%, at 11,548.75.

Home Depot Inc slumped 5.8 per cent to a three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for 2023.

Smaller rival Lowe’s Cos Inc fell 4.9 per cent ahead of its results next week. Walmart forecast full-year earnings below estimates and painted a grim picture of hotter-than-expected food inflation squeezing profit margins.

However, the world’s largest retailer added 0.3 per cent. Analysts are expecting earnings of S&P 500 companies to grow by 1.6 per cent in 2023, compared with 4.4 per cent growth estimated at the start of the year, as per Refinitiv data.

 

