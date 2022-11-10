Wall Street extends gains amid midtermelection optimism

Wall Street extends the third straight trading day gains amid the US midterm election optimism after a volatile session due to a plunge in cryptocurrencies. While hopes for Republican control in House or Senate pushed up equity markets, sending both bond yields and the US dollar down, an FTX liquidity crunch-induced crash in cryptocurrencies weighed down risk assets, dragging major US indices off session highs. Gold futures popped more than $30 dollars per ounce due to a softened US dollar, to a one-month high. The crude oil, however, tumbled nearly three per cent amid China’s widened Covid lockdowns. Cryptocur rencies experienced another liquidity crunch-induced selloff after the so-called stable Coin, LUNAUSTD collapsed in June amid FTX’s native token, FTT’s 80 per cent crash.
