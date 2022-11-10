Business

Wall Street extends gains amid midtermelection optimism

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wall Street extends the third straight trading day gains amid the US midterm election optimism after a volatile session due to a plunge in cryptocurrencies. While hopes for Republican control in House or Senate pushed up equity markets, sending both bond yields and the US dollar down, an FTX liquidity crunch-induced crash in cryptocurrencies weighed down risk assets, dragging major US indices off session highs. Gold futures popped more than $30 dollars per ounce due to a softened US dollar, to a one-month high. The crude oil, however, tumbled nearly three per cent amid China’s widened Covid lockdowns. Cryptocur rencies experienced another liquidity crunch-induced selloff after the so-called stable Coin, LUNAUSTD collapsed in June amid FTX’s native token, FTT’s 80 per cent crash.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Agric: IITA, Mastercard partner to equip Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

OPPORTUNITY 242,724 young Nigerian women and men are to build skills and secure dignified and fulfilling work opportunities     T he International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), through its Youth in Agribusiness office, is partnering with the Mastercard Foundation in Nigeria to implement the Young Africa Works strategy.     According to report by […]
Business

H1: UBA delivers N300.6bn gross earnings

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…declares N0.17k interim dividend United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc. has announced its audited financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2020, showing a growth across key performance indices as well as increased contribution from its African subsidiaries. Notwithstanding the challenging business and economic environment occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pan African […]
Business

Schneider Electric entrusts €11,760 with LEAP Africa

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Schneider Electric (SE) has, through its Foundation, entrusted 11,760.00 with LEAP Africa to combat the economic hardship facing rural and disadvantaged communities in Nigeria during the Coronavirus pandemic. The company, which announced this, also noted that it decorated a long-standing distributor as a mark of reward for loyalty. The funds will focus on the basic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica