Wall Street extends losses as recession fears bite

Wall Street’s main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession sparked by the Federal Reserve’s relentless battle against inflation hammered sentiment.

However, near six per cent gains in both Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) helped the techheavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) stave off a steeper fall. The Facebook owner gained after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock, while the Photoshop maker was boosted by its upbeat first-quarter profit outlook. Investors are trying to come to terms with Fed Chair, Jerome Powell’s recent comments, signaling more policy tightening ahead, and the central bank’s projection that in    terest rates would breach the five per cent mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

“The market is reeling from the aftershock of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rhetoric and more specifically because of the Fed’s movement of its dot plots to above the five per cent,” said Andre Bakhos, managing member at Ingenium Analytics LLC. Money market bets show at least two 25 bps rate hikes next year and a terminal rate of about 4.9 per cent by midyear, before falling to around 4.4 per cent by the end of 2023.

A fresh economic report showed that U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to their lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, but softening demand helped to significantly cool inflation.

This comes after Thursday’s data indicating poor U.S. retail sales in November, even as the labor market remained strong with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling last week.

Wall Street’s main averages touched a five-week low on Friday, on track to end the week with losses of more than two per cent each. Market participants have largely ruled out chances of a Santa rally this year, thanks to the clamp down by major hawkish central banks. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank were the latest ones to indicate an extended rate-hike cycle on Thursday.

 

