Business

Wall Street rises as focus turns to stimulus, earnings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of progress on a pandemic- relief package after data suggested the labor market was stabilizing.

The Labor Department’s report showed 779,000 Americans filed new applications for unemployment benefits last week, lower than 812,000 in the prior week, as authorities started to loosen pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. According Reuters, a report on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls rebounded more than expected in January. The government’s closely watched and comprehensive monthly employment report is due on Friday.

“You’re seeing a little bit of sort of calmness or consolidation after a big run-up a couple of days ago,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management in New York. “The market is digesting earnings news and more importantly the focus is on what type of agreement can come out of Washington related to stimulus.” Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading with financial and technology gaining the most.

All the three major indexes have bounced back sharply this week as investors monitored talks over the next round of fiscal stimulus and as a recent buying frenzy driven by social media appeared to stall following a bout of market volatility last week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

114 firms delisted from NSE in 18yrs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

EXIT Shareholders bemoan delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities   A total of 114 quoted companies have been delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) between 2002 and 2020 according to a report obtained from the exchange by the New Telegraph.   Investigation by this newspaper showed that while some firms were delisted for […]
Business

Q3: Uncertainty pervades agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Buoyed by volatility experienced in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘s ban of Form M for maize imports, flooding, exploitation of donkey trade, insecurity, skyrocketing prices of staples and many others led to challenges in the third quarter. Taiwo Hassan reports No doubt, the footprint of the crisis […]
Business

Whatsapp extends new privacy policy implementation to May

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As more users continue to exit the app in reaction to its recently introduced privacy policy, instant messaging application, Whatsapp, said it had extended its deadline for users to accept the terms to May 15, 2021. The app had earlier fixed February 8 for users to accept the new policy or be disconnected. Whatsapp in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica