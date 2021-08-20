News

WAMAC, MacArthur Foundation seek fight against corruption

A Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO) Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC) and MacArthur Foundation have called on community, religious and traditional leaders, NGOs and other members of society to join the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Speaking at a town hall meeting at Dujuma Hotels, Maiduguri, yesterday Team Leader of WAMAC, Alhaji Zubairu Idris, aslo called for promotion of good governance in the country. According to Idris, the move “is aimed at stepping into difficult terrain of the fight against corruption through investigative journalism and reportage on radio programmes in 12 radio stations across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.”

He urged community leaders, NGOs and others critical stakeholders to cooperate with the journalists in the production of investigative reports on the fight against corruption. He said: “In the last three years, WAMAC has been crisscrossing the six geopolitical zones to sensitise the public to the menace of corruption.

There is no iota of doubt that corruption is pervasive and that there is a need for good governance in the country. “Corruption is not only synonymous with monetary terms but also moral acts and inappropriate behaviours of public servant towards service delivery.”

