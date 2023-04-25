Wamakko Receives 2 Kebbi Emirs On Sallah Homage

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has received two Emirs from Kebbi on a Sallah homage at his residence in Sokoto. The emirs, according to a statement issued yesterday by Bashar Abubakar, Wa- makko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity were: Alhaji Ilyasu Bashar and Alhaji Sama’ila Mera of Gwandu and Argungu, respectively.

Bashar, who was represented by Mera told Wamakko that the visit was to rejoice with him and the State’s Governor- elect, Ahmad Aliyu, over the completion of Ramadan fast and on their recent victory in the 2023 general elections.

He prayed Allah, the Almighty to continue to grant more prosperity to both Sokoto State and Kebbi as well as divine protection for the states and Nigeria.

Responding, Wamakko, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the state expressed delight with the visit, saying, ”it is an indication of the long standing mutual and cordial relationship between the two states.”