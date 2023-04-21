Wamakko secures release of 62 inmates from correctional centres

For the 10th time in eight years, the former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator Representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto) has secured the release of another batch of 62 inmates, who were serving jail terms in Sokoto, Tambuwal, Wurno and Gwadabawa correctional centres in the state. Speaking shortly after their release, Barrister Abdulhamid Zubairu, who is also the Secretary of Aliyu Magatakarda Legal Aide, explained that, their release was to help them to observe Eid-el-Fitr celebration with their families. A statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Wamakko, also noted that the senator charged them to be good ambassadors and avoid repeating same mistakes that will take them back to prison. Abdulhamid added that, the different charges, fines and compensation for the inmates were paid in full by the senator. He later announced the donation of N10, 000 each to the freed inmates for transpor tation to their various destinations. Some of the beneficiaries, which include; Bello Abubakar, Amina Muhammad, Amina Dahiru and Usman Muhammad thanked the senator for his humanitarian and invaluable gesture to them. They also promised to be of good conduct and character while relating with oth-er members of the society. They prayed Allah the Almighty to continue to help and protect the senator to discharge his duty diligently. The programme was initiated by Wamakko in 2016 and is being run annually especially during every