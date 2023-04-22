Wande Coal getting back into the groove with new single

At a time when thousands of talents are flooding the music industry, the superstars have to work extra hard to remain relevant. Nigerian music sensation, Wande Coal, is hoping to get back into the groove of being among artistes whose songs are on the lips of every music lover with his latest single, “Let Them Know”. ‘Let Them Know”, according to the singer is a celebration of love kept under wraps. Produced by Kel-P, the emotive song expresses the thrill and excitement of falling in love while k e e p – ing it a secret. T h e accompanying music video, directed by TG Omori, depicts scenes of love, happiness, and infectious dance vibes. ” I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it” said Wande Coal. The soulful R&B and afrobeat-infused sound that he is known for has earned him a loyal fan base worldwide. With “Let Them Know”, he continues to showcase his versatility as an artist, delivering a smooth and melodic track that is sure to captivate his fans.
Related Articles
Nigerian Idol Season 8 premieres today
The eighth season of Nigeria’s most prestigious reality TV singing competition, Nigerian Idol, is set to premiere today, Sunday, April 23, 2023. MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organizers of the reality show, had earlier unveiled the new season on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at a media event in Lagos. The show, which will air in […]
Seyi Hunter: Couples should feel free to talk about their sex lives
Nollywood actress and blogger, Seyi Hunter, has come a long way building her careers as an actress and Beauty pageant entrepreneur. She has been described as daring and bold because of her passion and career choice as a sex coach. As an entrepreneur and a sex coach, Hunter has been able to help over 1,000 […]
Lauretta Onochie: Cat with nine lives
She is one of President Mohammadu Buhari’s most vociferous defenders. As a spokesperson for the president, Ms. Lauretta Onochie pulls no punches when faced with the prospect of defending the president or even the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC). She also takes no prisoners while in the battlefield to defend any cause she believed in. Twice, […]