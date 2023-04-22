Wande Coal getting back into the groove with new single

At a time when thousands of talents are flooding the music industry, the superstars have to work extra hard to remain relevant. Nigerian music sensation, Wande Coal, is hoping to get back into the groove of being among artistes whose songs are on the lips of every music lover with his latest single, “Let Them Know”. ‘Let Them Know”, according to the singer is a celebration of love kept under wraps. Produced by Kel-P, the emotive song expresses the thrill and excitement of falling in love while k e e p – ing it a secret. T h e accompanying music video, directed by TG Omori, depicts scenes of love, happiness, and infectious dance vibes. ” I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it” said Wande Coal. The soulful R&B and afrobeat-infused sound that he is known for has earned him a loyal fan base worldwide. With “Let Them Know”, he continues to showcase his versatility as an artist, delivering a smooth and melodic track that is sure to captivate his fans.