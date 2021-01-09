Arts & Entertainments

Wande Coal hints at mental health issues, Burna Boy replies

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Over the past seven days, Nigerian superstar, Wande Coal has been on a spree on Twitter. The first tweet in that spree dropped on the eve of the New Year. He wrote, “My eyes see many things this year…”

Then on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, he wrote, “Tired honestly..I’m misunderstood…I speak English, Yoruba, pidgin and they still don’t understand.. who out there can relate.” On Thursday, January 7, he then wrote that, “My advice for everyone going through what I’m going through is, Stay positive when you in your feelings and thoughts.

Mind over matters…” Even though the former MAVIN act released ‘Again’ a smash hit in 2020 as well as his belated EP, Realms, he was always in and out of the spotlight. When he appeared in videos for Mr. P and Fireboy, his weight gain got people talking. It also got his fans worried.

It is unclear what the singer is going through but these tweets seem to suggest that all is not well. Meanwhile, in a show of comradeship, Grammy nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, replied Coal’s set of tweets with, “Miss you bro!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Beverly Naya, Adunni Ade, others to feature in ‘The One For Sarah

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Trino Motion Pictures’ is set to debut its fourth feature film, ‘The One For Sarah’ starring actress, Beverly Naya as its leading lady. The romantic drama, directed by Lyndsey Esejuku and produced by Ronke Ogunmakin, follows the story of its eponymous character, Sarah (Beverly Naya) on a selfdiscovery journey. Saturday Telegraph recently caught up with […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: US movie theaters set to reopen

Posted on Author Reporter

  AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic. Theaters will remain closed, however, in some of the biggest movie-going markets including Los Angeles and New York, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Council of Pan-African Writers’ Association appoints Okediran Secretary-General 

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme 

The Interim President of Pan-African Writers’ Association (PAWA) and Chairman of the PAWA Council, Emeritus Professor Femi Osofisan, has announced the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran of Nigeria as the Secretary-General of PAWA. The association stated this in a release signed by its Steering Committee Chairman, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng. Dr. Okediran succeeds Professor Atukwei Okai, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica