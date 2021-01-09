Wande Coal hints at mental health issues, Burna Boy replies

Over the past seven days, Nigerian superstar, Wande Coal has been on a spree on Twitter. The first tweet in that spree dropped on the eve of the New Year. He wrote, “My eyes see many things this year…”

Then on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, he wrote, “Tired honestly..I’m misunderstood…I speak English, Yoruba, pidgin and they still don’t understand.. who out there can relate.” On Thursday, January 7, he then wrote that, “My advice for everyone going through what I’m going through is, Stay positive when you in your feelings and thoughts.

Mind over matters…” Even though the former MAVIN act released ‘Again’ a smash hit in 2020 as well as his belated EP, Realms, he was always in and out of the spotlight. When he appeared in videos for Mr. P and Fireboy, his weight gain got people talking. It also got his fans worried.

It is unclear what the singer is going through but these tweets seem to suggest that all is not well. Meanwhile, in a show of comradeship, Grammy nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, replied Coal’s set of tweets with, “Miss you bro!”

