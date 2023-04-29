Wande Cole celebrates love in new single, Let Them Know

Nigerian music sensation, Wande Coal has released his latest single, Let Them Know, a celebration of love kept under wraps. Produced by Kel-P, the emotive song expresses the thrill and excitement of falling in love while keeping it a secret. The accompanying music video, directed by TG Omori, depicts scenes of love, happiness, and infectious dance vibes. ‘‘I hope it resonates with everyone who listens to it,” said Wande Coal. The soulful R&B and Afrobeat- infused sound that he is known for has earned him a loyal fan base worldwide. With Let Them Know, he continues to showcase his versatility as an artiste, delivering a smooth and melodic track that is sure to captivate his fans.