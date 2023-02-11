Wande Cole partners Olamide in new single, Kpe Paso

Following his brief hiatus from the music scene, Nigeria’s vocal powerhouse, Wande Cool makes a comeback with a new single featuring rapper Olamide, titled, Kpe Paso, where he combines his inimitable vocal range with Olamide’s flawless wordplay to deliver what could be described as artistic masterpiece.

Produced by Kel P under Starstruck Management, Kpe Paso, a famous lingo from the 1990s is a fusion of energy, vigour and indescribability in a tune that’s associated with the streets. The black diamond gushes that, “the record is about expressing growth in my culture, exposing my culture, going back to the original lingos, connecting with the roots; the reality and values of living in the Yoruba community as a ‘Yoruba demon”.

Wande coal’s reputation and status as a fan favourite makes sense when you consider that he has produced songs like Iskaba, So Mi So, Again, Come My Way and now Kpe Paso will join this list as part of his songs that will resonate with his fan base worldwide.

