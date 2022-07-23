Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu moves to head Local Originals in Nigeria

Nigerian film executive, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, has been named Amazon Prime Video’s first Head of Local Originals in Nigeria. The former M-Net West Africa regional director will now directly oversee both scripted and non-scripted Prime Video content in Nigeria. Confirming the new position, Ned Mitchell, head of originals for Africa and the Middle East for Amazon Studios, shared on LinkedIn: “After an international search for Amazon’s Head of Originals in Nigeria, I am pleased to share that Nigeria’s own Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu will be joining my team to take on this senior executive role within Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“I am thrilled that Wangi’s next chapter will be leading our growing Nigerian Originals team and strategy, responsible for developing and producing truly original movies and scripted/unscripted TV series for Prime Video customers in Nigeria, one of the world’s most exciting cultural exporters whose stories and talent shine brightly in sub-Saharan Africa and around the world. She will continue to build on the extraordinary foundation she has already laid to support and incubate talent throughout West Africa, turning her attention to Amazon Studios’ mission of building out the first globalized production studio in history with a Home for Talent at its spiritual center.”

Amazon Prime Video’s search for head of Nigerian Originals was announced in April this year. The job posting listed a search for a UK-based experienced senior creative executive to work with its Nigeria originals team, reporting directly to Ned Mitchell. Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu has an impressive portfolio of Nollywood content from her years heading M-Net West Africa. The film executive is credited for being one of the pioneers of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the brains behind Africa Magic indigenous channel ‘Africa Magic Igbo’.

