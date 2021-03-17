Metro & Crime

Wanted serial killer arrested in Ogun

A suspected serial killer, Suleiman Ganiyu has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.
The police said the suspect, who is also a member of the dreaded Eiye cult group, had been on the wanted list of the command for a while.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta Wednesday said, the suspect was arrested on Sunday in the Ijebu-Igbo area of the state.
Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspect had been allegedly responsible for the deaths of more than three rival cult group members in cult clashes between 2015 and 2020 in the state.
According to the PPRO, the suspect was arrested following a distress call from Itamerin Comprehensive High School, Ago-Iwoye that, the suspect came to the school premises to intimidate the teachers for allegedly beaten his younger brother who is a student of the school.
Oyeyemi said, the suspect stormed the school premises and started shooting sporadically to scare everyone.
“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ago-Iwoye division, CSP Paul Omiwole led his patrol team to the school but before the police arrived the school, the suspect had run away.
“He was subsequently traced to his hideout at Imosan street, Oru-Ijebu where he was eventually apprehended,” the PPRO said.
The police spokesman added that, the suspect during interrogation by the police, confessed being a leading member of Eiye Confraternity.

