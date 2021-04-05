Metro & Crime

Wanted serial killer held in Lagos

  • Man defiles wife's niece

 

Detectives have arrested a suspected notorious serial killer and cultist, Segun Agodo, at Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

 

The suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Sagamu Road Division, Okorodu, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) yesterday, about 10am at the Odongunyan area of Ikorodu.

 

Also, policemen attached to the Festac Police Division apprehended a 43-year-old man, Jonah Nnubia, for allegedly defiling his wife’s niece. The offence was reportedly committed at 1st Avenue, L Close, Festac.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that Agodo, a senior member of Eiye Confraternity, had been on the run for a while since he got the wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in the Ikorodu area.

 

Adejobi said the suspect was sighted in Ikorodu yesterday, while the DPO, Sagamu Road Division and his men were on surveillance patrol around the Ikorodu area. He said: “The suspect has been fingered in many murder cases, including the alleged killing of a policeman in Ikorodu.

 

He was also arrested in possession of two locally  made revolver pistols, each loaded with seven and 14 rounds of cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses and assorted charms.”

 

The PPRO said similarly, detectives attached to Alakuko Division, on Friday, about 5.30am, arrested a 27-year-old man, Sola Akinwole, where he and his gang members were robbing a car and motorcycle spare parts’ seller’s shop at AMJE Bus Stop, Alakuko.

 

Adejobi said immediately the policemen received a distress call about the operation, they raced to the scene. He said: “The suspected armed robbers had shot one of the guards at the shop,

 

Tairu Baba (20), before the police arrived at the scene. One Locallymade pistol and four cartridges were recovered from the suspect.”

 

“In another development, the police operatives attached to Festac Division on April 3, about 3pm, arrested one Jonas Nnubia (43), for defiling his wife’s niece (name withheld) at 1st Avenue, L Close, Festac.”

 

The victim, who was taken to the police station in company with some officials of a Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO), the Child Protection Network, alleged that the suspect had defiled her several times and warned her not to disclose his criminal act to anyone or else she would die.

 

Adejobi said the victim had been taken to the hospital for necessary medical examination and attention to assist the police in carrying out their investigation.

 

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects involved in the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

 

Odumosu added that the command would leave no stone unturned in ridding Lagos State of criminals, especially cultists who he described as the major perpetrators of crimes and social vices in the state.

 

The police chief also promised to continually partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and other interest groups in fighting against gender/domestic-based violence.

