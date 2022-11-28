WAPI 2022: Experts mull technology use to solve real estate challenges

In a bid to find last solution to housing challenges in Nigeria, players in the real estate sector are determined to use technology to leapfrog the bottlenecks which bogged the industry in the past.

Speaking at the 8th Annual West African Property Investment (WAPI) Summit, the stakeholders expressed their desire to advance the real estate business with technology. They contended that only focused tech adoption in the real estate ecosystem in Nigeria will usher seamless processes.

The 8th annual WAPI event, held to identify investment opportunities across multiple subsectors, was sponsored by hospitality firms like Radisson Hotel Group and real estate firms like Pennek, Spleet, Novare and BuyLetLive, among others.

Some of the experts who decried poor adoption of technology in the sector noted that Nigeria is coming up but that there is room for improvement as adoption is still far below compared to developed countries.

The Chief Operating Officer at an online real estate company, BuyLetLive.com, Modupe Agbolahan, said that the adoption of technology has been good because people now see technology as the way they can post their property online.

She said, “Nigeria is far back when it comes to technology, especially in the real estate industry. Unlike before, to rent a house you go through an agent, and go around inspecting the property but with technology, it’s easier and cheaper with N200 you can get data, browse the houses, and check their prices.

“So, our technology and engineering team have the best features that will ensure that the real estate industry and Nigeria at large is well positioned when it comes to tech. Our mission is simple, to ease and simplify the process of selling and buying in the real estate market, building a product that will simplify the process for all the parties, the users, agents, developers and everybody in the real estate ecosystem. We build a platform to simplify the process.”

On her part, the head of marketing and communications at Spleet, Tofunmi Alo, said Spleet introduced innovative ways to transform real estate. She said, “It provides people with the opportunity to pay monthly. You can come online on Spleet, find your house, and connect to the landlord or tenant, then pay monthly not yearly.

“We want to build a Spleet community. The event is an opportunity to meet with people and introduce our product to them. We will demo the product, answer questions and get feedback and meet others in the ecosystem. We began five years ago with a marketplace connecting landlords to tenants, but now we have a product called Verify and another product coming up next year.

“Spleet is also with the aim to provide tools for landlords and agents, not just provide houses for tenants, but financing their rent for them. We plan to expand our product and service to other countries like Kenya, Ghana, and other African countries.”

Also, a senior officer at Pennek Limited, Micheal Obiaju, said, “Well, Real estate is big; it provides a wide range of opportunities as it stands. It is also the current Goldmine of Nigeria after oil’. In the aspect of opportunities, the challenge Nigeria is having is that the opportunities in real estate are centred on certain geographical areas like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

“We are hopeful that the government comes up with certain policies to decentralize this development to other parts of the country so that there’s less pressure on the urban region of Nigeria and the Urban Migration would not experience the pressure its currently has for instance it takes about 60% of the average Nigerians income to pay for rent which is not supposed ought not to be because development is centred around certain places leading to pressure in these places.

“With the government coming up with policies that would engineer funding for housing you would see opportunities increasing for housing, for instance, we have the mortgage avenue, People can take advantage of the mortgage schemes to own properties for themselves, these are springing opportunities in real estate for Nigeria,” he said.

