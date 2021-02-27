War against bandits: It’ll be terrible mistake to depend on Gumi –Ladi Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson, strategist thinker and security expert, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the festering insecurity in the country. Additional material from Channels TV.

Insecurity in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension, with the country almost at the precipice; what exactly do you think is going on?

We are up against a hydra that has an agenda, it uses religion as a cover but it is not religion. Its primary tool is the clinical use of terror. Where Nigeria is right now is that we are transiting from the third stage into the final stage of the progression that the use of clinical terror takes you through before a nation collapses from within.

The first stage is when a terror comes in is indignation, they push it, going after soft targets then it becomes well, acceptance, this is the way life is going to be. Then they push the envelope a bit more using fair populism and it becomes resignation. At that point of resignation your brain is no longer functioning. Fear has become a part of our national life right now and so a lot of people are accommodating things that they would never have accommodated. This is where we are right now in Nigeria; we are transiting from this third stage to the final stage. It has been a learning curve. It is a systemic problem and Nigeria has tried its best I must tell you. But until we diagnose properly, I keep saying we will never see what this really is.

In terms of solution, the military part of the solution is only maximum 37 percent. I think we are coming to a point of saturation where it is has become clear that the military has now accepted that there is asymmetrical warfare, there is deconstruction of the chain of commands, there are hybrid threats and having done their best, that is why the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, will say point blank you people get involved. That is what he was saying. Stop looking at just the military only to do it. So the learning curve has brought us to a place right now where the other things needed to solve the problem will start coming into focus if the window of time will allow us.

What should the people do when they are threatened and faced with death?

Well, what the people need to know is that there is a non-military aspect in solving this problem. That is what the rest of Nigerians need to do. The nonmilitary aspect first of all is that we need to build a coalition across all divides and if we don’t do that we are not going to survive. What this means is that it is opportunistic, so all our religious cleavages, our tribal cleavages, our political cleavages, it embraces and uses everything because it is a global problem with an architectural thought that is highly advanced.

We have seen Ahmad Sheik Gumi coming into the picture and trying to muster some form of negotiation with bandits and others, is that part of the Nigerian populace getting involved?

Studies have shown that the “smart war” or new war form of religious terrorism is opportunistic. This is why we have a disadvantage in Nigeria because we never addressed the divide-and-rule policies inherited from colonial rule. Behind the asymmetrical warfare and hy-threats, there is a terror intelligentsia that exploits our religious tensions. In the past it used the religious sentiment to confuse many prominent Nigerians because they could not see the global picture. Recruitment of militants is mainly done under the cover of religion by rogue clerics and it does not take much to unearth them. They incite people, radicalise the weak and use a doctrine of deception to cover their tracks. Nigeria has many acclaimed bishops and sheikhs that can help us to win the war against terror but the young Gumi is certainly not one of them. The militants rely on these rogue clerics to radicalise fresh recruits. The de-radicalisation programme is an expensive and extensive exercise and the idea of absorbing captured terrorists into the Nigerian army is a bad idea that will backfire soon. Whoever mooted the idea in the first place probably did it under influence. If we really want a great nation we will have to work hard and work smart for it.

Why do you think that he (Gumi) could be a mole?

Look, I trust the government, I trust our military, I trust our people, but if Nigeria makes the mistake of making him the go between to negotiate the so called release then let Nigerians go back to 2014 and see what that same sheik said and let Nigeria go back to 2012 and see his comments. His comments then were, ‘why should you kill Boko Haram? They are actually our brothers, they are Muslims, just get your soldiers out of the way, get your police out of the way. It is an internal affair, it doesn’t concern you.’ Those were his comments and one later comment then was that ‘they should kill the serving president, they should kill the chief of staff.’ Very incendiary thoughts and that ‘Nigeria will not know peace.’ That is now the hope of Nigeria and I tell you something: we shouldn’t make the mistake of playing into their hands because we are dealing with global intelligence. Don’t think that he has come up by himself, he has come with global lobbying and all sort of things behind him.

So why negotiate with them instead of going the full hog military wise?

I wish we could have resolved it like that but you are dealing with something that is a lot more intelligent than that. What you are looking at is just the military end of it. Don’t forget that in the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan he said I have some of them in my cabinet here. So we are talking about infiltration, some of them in the media, we are talking about the hydra, we are talking about finance, we are talking about global intelligence, we are talking about global effort. When you are dealing with something that intelligent you can’t afford not to out think it. If you say let us go after them you will find out that most of the time even before you get to where they are somehow somebody has informed them and they would disappear. So, how do you deal with that? You find out that the most dangerous people are not the people in the forest. Honestly, that is just the branch. For all the noise that Shekaru was making, he is not the intelligence behind this whole thing. The most dangerous are the intelligent ones and those have been able to infiltrate us here. So, if there were moles in the time of Goodluck what gives you the assurance that we still don’t have moles till now? You are dealing with something very intelligent that has studied you but its weakness is that they don’t have numbers on their side. We have a systemic problem and if we don’t have a systemic problem they will not be taking advantage or be so opportunistic. Even if we make all the noise about one person or the other person there is still a lot of work that we need to do. Every nation of the world that has this problem the first thing you build up, is like when you have the balance of politics between two parties, you build up a bipartisan coalition, you make sure that everybody is on the same page. Now as long as you allow them to separate you to the point of no return they will always have the advantage. So there is a whole lot of work to be done that is not in the field and that is what we are neglecting and that is why they are gaining the advantage over us.

What is the building block that we need then to win this war?

We have over 200 million people in Nigeria, what is the total number of that you have in the Nigeria Police Force and what is the total number that you have in the Nigeria Army? People have been watching us for a while and they say that when we have engagements in about three, four fronts that we have reached the limit of our security structure. So in a war like this, it is a war, you need to recognise that we are at war, let people know that we are at war. It is a new type of war, not the old type of war and what we want to do now is that we want to make all citizens, Christians and Muslims, across all divides, to work together to defend the future of our nation. A politician thinks only about the next election but right now if Nigeria is going to survive we are going to need statespersons, statesmen who think about the next generation. There are beautiful Islamic leaders in Nigeria who have integrity. We are not going to look at somebody who is already radicalised to pretend that he is negotiating with radicals. Because once they succeed at that there is no need for soft targets anymore. You now have standing armies all over the country, well located, infiltrating all your institutions. But once we get it right, in a matter of months, we would reduce it to about 70 percent. Only that we need to get the entire nation involved.

