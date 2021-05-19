News

War against coronavirus, terrorism interlinked, says Buhari

…asks Africa to lobby US, EU for military, humanitarian assistance

President Muhammmadu Buhari has established a nexus between the war against the global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) and terrorism in Africa. The President made this observation in an opinion article he authored and published yesterday in a leading Paris based magazine, Le Point.

This came as he called on all African leaders in the Sahel to jointly lobby the United States (US), United Kingdom and European Union (EU) for military and humanitarian assistance. “Across the world, conflict and coronavirus have not been far apart. As governments have struggled to contain COVID-19, jihadists have taken advantage in the Sahel – the vast arid stretch of territory that lies between the Sahara and Sub-Saharan Africa. Terrorist incidents have become tragically common across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Around the Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram terrorism have taken advantage of the pandemic and pushed back into my country Nigeria, whilst still launching raids and attacks in Chad, Cameroon, and Niger,” he observed.

The President pointed out that Nigeria’s experience with Boko Haram, having been dislodged in recent times, had proven that terrorists could regroup morphing in form and tactics, especially across porous borders. He observed further that as instability spreads, so have the networks sustaining it strengthened, be it weapons supply chains from Libya, ideological imports of Al-Qaeda and ISIS from the Middle East, amongst others. Buhari added that the violence has escalated even to the streets of Europe, meaning that her fate and that of Africa was interlinked.

He urged France to cooperate with Nigeria in order to overcome the scourge of terror, particularly after the murder of the late President of Chad, Derby Into by insurgents. While acknowledging that France had already done much to strengthen bonds with Africa, Buhari stressed that there were still much to be done, especially in cross-border military exercises and coordinating strategy. “At the same time, we know France has borne much of the strain for combating terrorism of the region, and we – the leaders of Sahel countries – must also do more to present a unified front to lobby other Western nations, particularly Great Britain and the United States and the European Union for further military and humanitarian assistance,” he said.

