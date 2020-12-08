War against indiscipline’ll curb graft, strengthen national unity – PACAC

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has made a strong case for the re-introduction of a modified concept of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in the country, as part of measures to fight corruption, strengthen national unity, ethical and cultural values in society.

Recall that the military regime of then Major General Muhammadu Buhari – now President – had introduced WAI, being one of its aggressive policies to restore order and ethical values.

Worried by what it considered as the high level of indiscipline, corruption and impunity in the country, the PACAC has, therefore, proposed a modified version of the war against indiscipline to the government.

This proposal formed the basis of a webinar conference organised by the advisory body with the theme, “War Against Indiscipline as a Strategy for Fighting Corruption”.

Among those that made presentations on the urgency of restoring discipline in all strata of society, especially among the youth, were the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Radda, the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, as well Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Mr. Samson Itodo.

In his intervention, Radda argued that corruption and Indiscipline remained a potential threat to national security and safety.

On his part, Abari dwelt on the scope, causes, consequences and remedies against indiscipline.Itodo, on the other hand, dwelt on the “desirability for discipline and strategies for instilling it in the youth in Nigeria”.

In justifying the proposal for a reintroduction of a modified concept of WAI, the PACAC had stated that it was a mass mobilization response to social maladjustment within the country that began in March 1984.

Like this: Like Loading...