News

War in Ukraine: President urges Ukrainians to go on offensive

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians they have “withstood the blow” of Russia’s invasion as he urged citizens to continue fighting.

In an impassioned speech delivered from Kyiv on Saturday night, Zelensky told the country that the time has come for them to launch a fightback, reports the BBC.

“You need to go out and drive this evil out of our cities,” he said.

But the rallying cry came alongside a plea to US President Joe Biden to source more combat jets for Ukraine.

US officials are believed to be in discussions with political leaders in Poland over the possibility of Warsaw providing Ukraine with a number of MiG fighter jets.

Poland has been slowly phasing the Soviet-era fighter out of use and officials are understood to be weighing whether to provide them to Ukraine, where pilots are not trained to fly Western-made jets. Some reports suggest they could be exchanged for new US-sponsored replacements.

The news comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th day, as some experts suggest the invasion may have stalled in places – despite President Vladimir Putin’s insistence during a speech on Saturday that the operation is “going to plan.”

While fighting has continued in many parts of the country, Moscow’s forces have only captured one major Ukrainian city, Kherson – though it has made other key advances, such as seizing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday.

Outside the capital of Kyiv, a massive convoy stretching out over 40 miles (64km) remains stalled outside the city and Ukrainian defence officials say they have been hitting selected targets within the convoy where they can. Elsewhere:

• There has been intense fighting to the north-west of Kyiv, where Russian troops have been attempting to re-take the strategic Hostomel airfield

• Moscow’s forces have also been bombarding Irpin, a small town on the outskirts of Kyiv

• Ukrainian officials say a ceasefire agreed to allow civilians to escape from the city of Mariupol lasted for less than 30 minutes before shelling resumed,

• Kharkiv and Sumy in the east have also come under renewed bombardment

• Russia said it has advanced by 7km (four miles) in the Donbass region, taking several towns and villages

• In Kherson, the only major city to have changed hands, there are reports of Russian troops firing on protesters to break up an anti-Russian demonstration

The head of the UN’s refugee agency told Reuters that the number of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend.

“This is the fastest moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of World War Two,” UNHCR head Filippo Grandi said.

As fighting rumbles on in Ukraine, Western sanctions continue to hammer the Russian economy.

On Saturday night, the payments giants Visa and Mastercard both announced that they will withdraw their services from Russia, with Visa’s chief executive Al Kelly saying in a statement that the company had been “compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed”.

The move means Russian banks will no longer be supported by the companies networks, and any cards issued outside of country will stop working at Russian merchants or ATMs.

But Sberbank, the country’s largest lender, emphasised that Russians will be able to withdraw cash, make transfers, pay both in offline stores and Russian internet stores because transactions in the country pass through the domestic National Payment Card System, which does not depend on foreign payment systems.

Putin also cautioned Ukrainian leaders that continued resistance to the Russian invasion could call “into question the future of Ukrainian statehood”.

Despite the ominous warning, Putin met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Moscow on Saturday, his first meeting with a Western leader since he launched his invasion of Ukraine.

Bennett, who is said to have a friendly relationship with the 69-year-old leader, has previously offered to broker peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Elsewhere, President Biden told Zelensky that he will work with congress to increase US humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine during a call on Saturday night.

Biden is reported to be seeking a package of $10bn (£7.56bn) in emergency funding to respond to the crisis.

Zelensky had earlier addressed a video meeting of over 300 US lawmakers. US media reported that he urged those present to introduce an oil embargo on Russia and push Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to his country.

White House officials told Politico that the plan is under consideration and that the Biden administration is “working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Anambra polls: PDP shifts inauguration of campaign council

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the inauguration of its National Campaign Council for the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election from Thursday to Monday, Sept 6, 2021. The party disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) in Abuja. Thus, Akobundu said that the […]
News

Wike: Exclusion from sensitive appointments, injustice cause of insecurity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has identified exclusion and absence of social justice as some of the factors triggering insecurity in the country. This was as the governor claimed that the Federal Government, as presently constituted, has failed to provide “responsible governance”, which he argued, necessitates sustainable governance. Governor Wike made the […]
News

Ondo: 20 suspected cultists in police net

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

No fewer than 20 suspected cultists who were involved in violence that rocked some towns within Ondo State recently have been nabbed by police operatives. The cultists were arrested in Owo, Akungba-Akoko and Ikare-Akoko areas of the state. Six people were reportedly killed during the week in Owo when some cultists clashed with members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica