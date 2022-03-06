War in Ukraine: Putin, Macron speak by phone again

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone again on Sunday, in a call that lasted one hour and 45 minutes, the French presidency says.

We still haven’t been given details of what was discussed. Both leaders had spoken by phone on Thursday, in talks that left Macron with the impression that Putin’s goal was to take the whole of Ukraine, according to a French official.

Macron is one of several world leaders who have talked to Putin in recent days hoping to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, reports the BBC.

Earlier on Sunday, Putin spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who appealed for an urgent cessation of hostilities.

According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin told Erdogan that Ukraine’s negotiators should take a more “constructive approach” at talks, “fully taking into account the emerging realities”.

“It was underlined that the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv stops military operations and carries out well-known Russian demands,” said the Kremlin. Russia has been calling its invasion a “special operation”.

