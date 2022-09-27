News

War of Spokesmen: Onoh chides Dino Melaye over attack on Keyamo

A Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Campaigner in the South East, Dr. Josef Onoh has lampooned the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye over his tirade on the spokesman of the BAT campaign council, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Both presidential spokesmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Keyamo, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Melaye, have engaged each other in verbal wars following Keyamo’s demonization of Atiku Abubakar whom he described as unfit to superintend over the affairs of Nigeria as president.

Melaya, however, retorted to Keyamo, accusing him of personal failures as a minister of state and describing Keyamo also as a failed politician.

But Onoh in his reaction to the altercations ridiculed Melaye as a comic character, street fighter and a gender oppressor who is undeserved of the position awarded to him by the 2023 PDP Presidential Council.

In his reaction to the attack on Keyamo, Onoh warned Dino Melayo to desist from threatening Keyamo, reminding him of his track records of physical attacks on individuals and theatrics while in police custodies.

“I urge Dino (Melaye) to be constructive on campaign issues other than mundane denunciations. The 2023 presidential election is a serious matter to be left in the hands of clowns and unfits such as Dino. This goes to confirm that the PDP presidential campaign is after all a huge joke which only untrained dramatists like Dino Melaye can perform on its stage of slapstick and comedy of errors,” Onoh said.

He recalled that it took only Governor Yahaya Bello to run Melaye out of Kogi State and removed him from the Senate, stating that PDP is already making a caricature of the 2023 campaign by employing characters such as Dino Melaye.

 

