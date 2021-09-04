News Top Stories

War of the Idibias: Annie drags husband 2Face on social media

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia, has called him out over his relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi. Pero is 2Face’s first baby mama and she gave birth to three kids for the music star. Annie took to her Instagram on Thursday night to call him out over the relationship between 2face and Pero. She wrote: “I am a patient woman. I am not a fool innocent. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have I tried. Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish. I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are.

But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable. What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spend nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother? How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stay with you and the kids under the same roof?” She deleted the post some minutes after. However, 2Face’s brother replied to Annie on his own Instagram page. He accused her of using charm on 2Face among other things. He wrote: “You got married into a family of peace lovers …so peaceful that it’s actually an Idibia family flaw as I have come to realise.

Perhaps this has made you think that we must be fools, but trust me, we are not. You are bringing up a Disney trip that happened pre-COVID-19 simply because you somehow cannot totally have your way today like you are used to? Trying to paint your husband bad publicly (because he is a very private person) is your threat tool and means of gaining control? … and I thought you were smart, abi de dealer gave you the wrong dose today? Asking your mum who lives in one of the bedrooms to add more fire to the Juju pot is, would have been a smarter move, but as God will have it, you choose today to expose yourself.

You better finish what you started this night, because maybe, just maybe, the public might just help us all. Inno is dying slowly, never seen a man so unhappy in real life, but we must all maintain ‘peace’ that has never existed from day one …fuck that shit! … am done. The Idibia family never gave you peace you say, please bring out all the wrongs we did to you and post on your page pls, because I have a lot to say, and am going to say it regardless.

