War on drugs: Marwa meets Sanwo-Olu, seeks integrity test for students, politicians

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) Wednesday met Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, saying there is need for integrity drug test for students and politicians, especially those contesting for public offices.

According to the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, running for public offices is a big responsibility, hence, somebody deserving of the important assignment for the public school office should not be involved in drugs.
Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, Marwa, commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the efforts being made to address drug abuse in the state.

He said: “The drug scourge is now an epidemic in Nigeria. The prevalence is 15 per cent; three times the global average. One in seven Nigerians takes drugs. We have found out that there is nexus between drug use and crime.
“We know and commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for the efforts being made on the issue of drug abuse in the State. Lagos is first in Nigeria in some of the innovative ways. So, we felt that Lagos can show the way first with the integrity drug test for students because it is our youths that are affected mostly. So, students, especially those in tertiary institutions should do drug tests.”
Responding, Sanwo-Olu said his administration has put in place some measures, among which is building a full-fledge mental health rehabilitation hospital to tackle the drug crisis in the state.

