News

War on terror: Remain in war mood, Buratai charges troops

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In furtherance of his operational tour to theater of operation in the North East, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai was at the Army Special Super Camp Chabbal in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday the 25th of September 2020.

While at the camp, he jointly addressed officers and men, after which he had durbar with troops where operational, logistics and administrative issues were discussed. He earlier on Thursday, the 24th of September 2020, visited Army Super Camp Ngamdu where he inspected the construction and renovation works as well as facilities at the camp. During the visit to the Super Camp Ngamdu, General Buratai was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations Army in company of the Commander Engineer Corps and Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Major Generals NE Angbazo, JS Malu and F Yahaiya among other senior army officers respectively.

This was contained in a statement Signed by the Acting Director Army public relations Colonel Sagir Musa and made available to the Press

In all the camps, Gen Buratai applauded the troops for their resilience, patriotism and commitment in the war on terror in Nigeria. He directed them to be more courageous and bold to end the war so soon. He said that – “The whole country is hopeful that you should achieve results, you must bring this war to an end very soon”. “You are better trainned, equipped and motivated to do the nation proud, and so you must be more courageous and bold to end terrorism in Nigeria”.

While gingering the troops further, He reminded them that – “Nigerian Army is not in the North East Theatre of Operation for Crowd Dispersal or Peace keeping Missions, we are here for war and so you must be perpetually in war mood if you want to succeed”.

In a related development, the Chief of Army Staff has also commissioned 40 bed capacity accommodation for soldiers on escorts and guards duty at the flag staff house annex in Maiduguri today.

General Buratai also inspected ongoing construction works at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Maiduguri where he expressed satisfaction on the speed and level of the work so far and urged the Engineer on site to remain focused and committed to completing the job in good time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari, military’s counter-insurgency measures usurped Boko Haram activities in Bauchi since 2015, CSOs reveal after touring state

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A coalition of civil society organizations says President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015 and the military’s counter-insurgency measures have ended Boko Haram activities in Bauchi State and other parts of the North-East.  The team led by Global Amnesty Watch (GAW), also consisting of non-governmental organizations and the media came to this conclusion at the end of […]
News

War’ over four-yearold boy in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENA INYA reports

• I want my baby now, mom insists • They demanded N500m to release our child to us-sister • I’ve appealed judgment against me-foster father • We must retrieve baby Ifeoma –Ministry, NHRC   On Wednesday, September 23, Baby Ifeoma, a boy, will turn four years old. Since when he was born in 2016, he […]
News

Massive sensitization, sample collection & training in Yakkur LGA: To save more lives citizens and community Leaders must play their part!- Dr Betta Edu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The role of Community leaders and ward Development committee members in sensitizing their community on the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols can not be overemphasized. Beyond COVID-19, communities need to get the right information about their health and ways to prevent diseases and preventable death. These were the key messages when the Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: